Woman found dead in field in Grass Valley
GRASS VALLEY — A caucasian woman reportedly in her late 50s or 60s, was found dead in a field off of Gates Place early Monday morning according to Grass Valley Police Department officials. Her death was not deemed suspicious and was the result of a suspected overdose. The weather was not deemed a factor in her death. — Elias Funez
AP Sources: Judge rules Pence must testify before grand jury
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that former Vice President Mike Pence will have to testify before a grand jury in the federal probe into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election. That’s according to two people familiar with the ruling.