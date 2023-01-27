Waiver fee applications will end June 30: vendors and new businesses be aware

The Nevada City Council approved an increase for the maximum authorization from $40,000 set in Oct. 2022 to $100,000 cap for the Business Development and Sustainability Fee Waiver Program (Waiver Program) on Wed. night.
Sean Grayson, city manager originally recommended that the council increase the maximum amount to $60,000, as seen in the meeting's agenda; however, during the meeting Grayson said, “We’re actually asking to increase it to $100,000…Let me explain before you fall over with sticker shock,” Grayson said.
The Waiver Program was originally designed for businesses who needed parklet fees for outdoor dining but parklets are no longer allowed, so what we are finding is that the majority of people who are applying are using it for business licenses,” Grayson said.
Some businesses are not in the city or they are vendors, so they couldn’t use the waiver for parklets and could only use the waiver for licenses, according to Grayson.
“This is not money coming out of the city’s coffers. This is unrealized revenues, and add to the fact that as these business licenses are coming in from vendors who historically have not gotten business licenses, that is money we would not have seen anyway. We won’t now, but we will capture them sometime in the future” (when the Waiver Program ends).
Businesses with a current license could receive a $2,000 fee waiver. Businesses new to Nevada City are eligible to waive a payment for a business license fee for one year and waive Seaman’s Lodge rental fees and special event fees. The program began in 2022 and will end June 30, 2023.
Grayson confirmed that if businesses have not exercised the option by June 30 of this year, they will no longer receive the credit. Any business that would like to use the waiver for Victorian Christmas, for example, could file it now or before June 30 for Dec. 2023 use. Farmers market vendors will be notified of the timeline as well.
The Waiver Program was intended to assist Nevada City businesses as they “emerge from impacts of COVID-19 and seek to sustain and expand business as well as to incentivize new businesses within Nevada City,” according to a description of the issue provided by Grayson.
As of January 19, 2023, the City has approved 43 business applicants and issued $39,250 of fee credits with $2,214 has been used by businesses to date.
The Waiver Program is aligned with the Strategic Plan for Nevada City: “Work with businesses to actively curate the eclectic mix of uniquely Nevada City businesses within the community and actively seek to recruit and retain businesses from outside the City.”
City Engineers Bryan McAlister and Bill Falconi were praised and recognized by the council for their work in 2022 on the Commercial St. Improvement Project.
“We feel fortunate to have had input from merchants, residents, visitors and local engineers to make it a better project. All that collaboration paid off,” McAlister.
In 2016, McAlister was also recognized for his work on the Inn Town Campground in Nevada City.
Daniela Fernández, vice mayor, read a resolution pertaining to the recent tragedies in Los Angeles and Half Moon Bay specifically mentioning that the event included “minority community members.” Fernández stressed that Nevada City is an “inclusive” community where we “respect the dignity and worth” of each individual.
“It is time for this sort of thing to stop,” Lou Ceci said.
Gary Petersen agreed, “It’s insanity ...the rapid taking of life must stop.”
“I encourage people to say something to the governor to curb access to weapons. What’s the number? How many must die? Every other country’s figured this out,” Adam Kline, councilmember said.
