Victims Family comes to Nevada City for an all ages show at the Miners Foundry Jan. 4, according to a press release.
Special guests Gibby Haynes and the Paul Green Rock Academy accompany Victims Family. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 and lasting until 10:30 p.m.
“Since 1984, Sonoma County’s groove/thrash/bad-acid/punk/noise/metal/samba trio Victims Family had earned a reputation as one of the most consistently interesting bands in the underground,” the release stated.
Gibby Haynes is a founder and the lead singer of legendary punk band The Butthole Surfers, according to the release. The Paul Green Rock Academy is the new, audition-only music school from School of Rock founder Paul Green, the release stated.
Tickets are $25 and available online, by phone at (530) 265-5040, or in person at the Miners Foundry Box Office, located at 325 Spring Street in Nevada City. The box office is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.