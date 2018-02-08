Nevada County authorities investigate homicide

Nevada County authorities are investigating the death of a Nevada City woman as a murder after they found her dead inside a North Bloomfield Road home, Sheriff Keith Royal said.

Authorities around 10 a.m. Tuesday found Pamela Diane DeGrio, 67, dead in a home after responding to the 10000 block of North Bloomfield Road. They found Degrio with multiple gunshot wounds, Royal said.

Nothing appeared to be missing from the home and there were no signs of forced entry, he added.

"The death has been classified as a homicide," Royal said. "To date, no arrests have been made."

Anyone with information should contact authorities at 530-265-7880.

