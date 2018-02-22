BREAKING: Nevada County deputies involved in shooting; burglary suspect in custody, sheriff says

From a release:

Shortly before 6:20 AM, this morning a homeowner was leaving his residence as a suspicious vehicle was blocking his driveway. He approached the vehicle and was told by the driver that he was at the wrong address. The victim left his residence after noting the suspect vehicle license number. Shortly thereafter, dispatch received a 911 call regarding a burglary in progress on Forest View Drive in Nevada City from the victim. The victim reported his cell phone received an alert that a window was broken at his residence. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene. Upon arrival deputies observed the vehicle described by the victim and approached the suspect vehicle. The suspect entered his vehicle, rammed a deputy’s vehicle and fled the scene.

Deputies began a short pursuit with the suspect vehicle coming to a stop off of Horseshoe Lane. Soon thereafter, dispatch received reports of shots fired and suspect down. The suspect received several gunshot wounds to his extremities.

The suspect was transported via air ambulance to Sutter Roseville Hospital for treatment of his injuries; none of which are life-threatening at this time. The suspect is identified as Christopher Mills, age 39.

As per protocol related to officer-involved shootings, four deputies have been placed on Administrative Leave.