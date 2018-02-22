BREAKING: Nevada County deputies involved in shooting; burglary suspect in custody, sheriff says
February 22, 2018
From a release:
Shortly before 6:20 AM, this morning a homeowner was leaving his residence as a suspicious vehicle was blocking his driveway. He approached the vehicle and was told by the driver that he was at the wrong address. The victim left his residence after noting the suspect vehicle license number. Shortly thereafter, dispatch received a 911 call regarding a burglary in progress on Forest View Drive in Nevada City from the victim. The victim reported his cell phone received an alert that a window was broken at his residence. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene. Upon arrival deputies observed the vehicle described by the victim and approached the suspect vehicle. The suspect entered his vehicle, rammed a deputy’s vehicle and fled the scene.
Deputies began a short pursuit with the suspect vehicle coming to a stop off of Horseshoe Lane. Soon thereafter, dispatch received reports of shots fired and suspect down. The suspect received several gunshot wounds to his extremities.
The suspect was transported via air ambulance to Sutter Roseville Hospital for treatment of his injuries; none of which are life-threatening at this time. The suspect is identified as Christopher Mills, age 39.
As per protocol related to officer-involved shootings, four deputies have been placed on Administrative Leave.
UPDATE at 9:32 a.m.:
The suspect in the burglary and police chase has been identified as Christopher Mills, 39, Sheriff Keith Royal said.
According to Royal, deputies shot Mills after he broke into a house and then rammed a patrol car.
“At this point, I don’t believe anything is life threatening,” Royal said of Mills’ wounds.
Initially posted:
Nevada County authorities Thursday morning shot a suspected burglar after he broke into a home and then intentionally rammed a patrol car during a police chase, according to initial reports from Sheriff Keith Royal.
Recommended Stories For You
The suspect, not yet named, was struck in the arms or legs. An ambulance took him from the scene of the wreck, in the Banner Mountain area. It appears no deputies were injured, Royal said.
The sheriff emphasized that the report is preliminary and details could change.
"I don’t believe any of them were injured," Royal said of his deputies.
Check back for more on this story.
From a release:
Shortly before 6:20 AM, this morning a homeowner was leaving his residence as a suspicious vehicle was blocking his driveway. He approached the vehicle and was told by the driver that he was at the wrong address. The victim left his residence after noting the suspect vehicle license number. Shortly thereafter, dispatch received a 911 call regarding a burglary in progress on Forest View Drive in Nevada City from the victim. The victim reported his cell phone received an alert that a window was broken at his residence. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene. Upon arrival deputies observed the vehicle described by the victim and approached the suspect vehicle. The suspect entered his vehicle, rammed a deputy’s vehicle and fled the scene.
Deputies began a short pursuit with the suspect vehicle coming to a stop off of Horseshoe Lane. Soon thereafter, dispatch received reports of shots fired and suspect down. The suspect received several gunshot wounds to his extremities.
The suspect was transported via air ambulance to Sutter Roseville Hospital for treatment of his injuries; none of which are life-threatening at this time. The suspect is identified as Christopher Mills, age 39.
As per protocol related to officer-involved shootings, four deputies have been placed on Administrative Leave.
Trending In: Trending
- BREAKING: Nevada County deputies involved in shooting; burglary suspect in custody, sheriff says
- Nevada County authorities investigate first homicide of the year
- UPDATE: Authorities respond to report of bank robbery at Bank of the West in Grass Valley
- CHP: Man who died in Highway 20/49 wreck identified
Trending Sitewide
- Police investigating suspicious death at Northern Queen
- (VIDEO) Car crashes into CVS Pharmacy building in Grass Valley
- Dog dies in Nevada City from fight wounds
- BREAKING: Nevada County deputies involved in shooting; burglary suspect in custody, sheriff says
- Grass Valley’s Christopher’s Old World Deli, catering company close