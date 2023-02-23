Managing Editor
A winter storm warning for significant low elevation snow remains in effect today through 4 a.m. Saturday morning according to the National Weather Service Sacramento.
Various impacts, including those to roadways and infrastructure, are to be expected.
Delays in the delivery of The Union newspaper’s print edition should also be anticipated and readers are encouraged to check our E-edition accessible through our website at www.theunion.com.
Strong winds will be associated with each wave of the storm, the first coming in today, and the second on Friday.
“It’s hard to forecast exact impacts, but the snow on trees and power lines, just adds to that, of course,” National Weather Service forecaster Scott Rowe said.
Snow levels between now and Saturday are forecast to drop between 1,000 and 3,000 feet with the possibility of levels as low as 500 feet further north.
“Grass Valley, anywhere from one feet, to two feet of snow. Heading into Nevada City, seeing the possibility of two and a half feet of snow,” Rowe said about snow accumulation through Saturday.
A scant system could roll in Saturday morning, but a renewed chance of precipitation returns Sunday afternoon, continuing into the day on Monday.
This system also could bring some low elevation snow in the Grass Valley area.
“It does look to be cold, not as low, but snow levels kind of hover in the 2,000 to 2,500 feet or so,” Rowe said, adding that he was unsure on the exact timing for the Sunday Monday system.
Cold weather shelter
Nevada County and Sierra Roots’ “cold weather shelter” is slated to be open tonight through Friday morning due to the forecasted cold weather and low snow.
The shelter will be open at 4:30 p.m. and will accept “guests” until 8 p.m. The shelter closes at 7:30 each morning and is located at the Veterans Hall (lower level) at 415 North Pine St. in Nevada City.