All events in Grass Valley take place at the Banner Community Guild, unless otherwise noted, at 12629 McCourtney Road, approximately one and a half miles from the Nevada county Fairgrounds
The Banner Guild Main Hall is open daily 10 am to 6 pm except Sundays, the schedule is subject to change.
Friday, Jan. 27
7 p.m. — Prayers for the sick, dying and recently deceased
Saturday, Jan. 28
10 a.m. — Kids and Family Morning
2 p.m. — Teaching Eight Verses of Training the Mind, Verses 5 and 6
7 p.m. — Vajravidaran group healing
Sunday, Jan. 29
The Hall is closed today
2 p.m. — Animal Blessing at Animal Save
7 p.m. — Documentary Film on Guru Rinpoche at the Nevada Theater in downtown Nevada City.
Monday, Jan. 30
The Hall is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
The Hall is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
2 p.m. Chay Drol Group Healing
7 p.m. Teaching Eight Verses of Training the Mind, Verses 7 and 8
Thursday, Feb. 2
2 p.m. review Eight Verses
7 p.m. review Eight Verses
Friday, Feb. 3
7 p.m. Explanation of the Sand Mandala
Saturday, Feb. 4
10 a.m. Closing Ceremony and Volunteer Appreciation
Noon (time approximate) Sand into Wolf Creek in Grass Valley
Sunday, Feb. 5th Monks move to Auburn
All events at the Banner Community Guild are open to the public with sand mandala viewing available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. except Sundays.
Please enter the Hall quietly and respectfully as to not interrupt an event or monks working on the mandala. Thank you.
The Monks are available for house, business, and or land blessings. Personal healings take place in the Hall by appointment only
Events are by donation, and all money is for the monks. Suggested donation for viewing the mandala is $1 to $10. Suggested donation for events is $10 to $20. No one will be turned away due to a lack of funds.
Contact Joseph: 530-798-9576 sierrafriendsoftibet@gmail.com www.sierrafriendsoftibet.com, Facebook: Sierra Friends of Tibet.