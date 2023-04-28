Managing Editor
For the past ten years, shoppers purchasing organic Smart Chicken from both Grass Valley and Nevada City SPD Markets, have either knowingly or unknowingly been helping feed the community through Smart Chicken’s three to five matching donation program.
For every three pounds of Smart Chicken purchased, five pounds are donated back with the contribution being delivered to Interfaith Food Ministries in Grass Valley once a year.
That big donation day took place Thursday morning where more than three pallets of organic Smart Chicken weighing 3,500 lbs were unloaded from a refrigerated truck.
Sold in stores for about $6 a pound, the donation’s estimated value comes in at $21,000. And it all will be made available to those who utilize the services of Interfaith Food Ministries during any of their distribution days.
Drive-thru distribution — decidedly the most efficient way of distribution for the crew — takes place Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
“This comes at a really good time right now because food protein is really hard to source right now,” Interfaith Food Ministries Executive Director Phil Alonso said as he watched the pallets of chicken being delivered this morning.
This is one of the largest donations of the Smart Chicken that IFM has received from SPD Markets and Alonso expects this donation to be able to provide protein options for families for the next couple of months.
Alonso says it also helps the perception that food coming from your local food pantry isn’t unhealthy.
“There’s no reason why they can’t get access to organic quality food like anyone else,” Alonso said. “And they deserve that too.”
Folks losing a job, medical issues, or just general tough times are some of the reasons Alonso says people come to IFM for.
SPD Market’s Justin Painter and Glen Cartwright couldn’t be happier to take part in helping give back to the community year after year through the Smart Chicken program.
“We can’t compete with the chain stores price wise,” SPD Grass Valley Meat Manager Glen Cartwright said. “But we can give back to the community. Smart Chicken takes care of us.”