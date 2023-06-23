The community is invited to the 125th annual Cherry Festival this Saturday, June 24 beginning with a parade at 10 a.m., according to Nevada County officials.
The parade begins at the corner of Oak Tree and Highway 49 to the North San Juan Community Center located at 29190 State Highway 49 in North San Juan.
The Cherry Festival is a major fundraiser for the North San Juan Community Center that offers arts, crafts, food and entertainment for children of all ages.
The annual event celebrates another year of cherries, fun and festivities until 5 p.m.
Cherry-themed delights will be available for purchase and participants will be wearing their best red and pink attire to show their support for the North San Juan Cherry Festival.
As a non-profit, the facility supports a number of community activities for North San Juan and the surrounding area, such as the Ridge Food Rally, community group meetings, organic and affordable meals and family-oriented events and activities.
The maintenance, activities and fundraisers at the community center are a result of a small group of volunteers.
Nevada County proclaimed Saturday, June 24 as officially “North San Juan Cherry Festival Day” to acknowledge the volunteers who run the community center.
Participation in the parade is encouraged, whether you are a performer, have a decorated bike or pet, or want to showcase a costume, vintage car or decorated float, please fill out the registration form in the event description on the North San Juan Facebook page or email the completed form to nsjcommunitycenter@gmail.com.
Vendors are asked to send an email at NSJCommunityCenter@gmail.com or call or send a text at (530) 522-8205.
