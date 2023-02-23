Join the conversation as a panel of expert guides discuss helpful resources and tips for completing the Tahoe Rim Trail (TRT) in day trips, overnights, large chunks at a time, in one swoop, or over the course of years. Each year, many trail enthusiasts attempt to complete the TRT in a variety of ways.
If you are planning to traverse the 174+ mile trek this upcoming season, or in the future, this event is for you! Come ask, listen, and learn at this Guide Panel Discussion that is free to the public. Pre-registration is required via the Tahoe Rim Trail Association’s website at the following link: https://tahoerimtrail.org/event/galena_creek_guide_panel.