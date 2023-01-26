Jeff Garten, owner of a new gym in Grass Valley called The Strength Farm, has a motto: "Stability. Mobility. Strength." Combinations of conditioning and heavy lifting are at the foundation of building strength.
Kela Madeiros, a realtor for Elevated Lifestyle Homes and mother of three, lifts her maximum weight of 155 libs. while Trainer Jeff Garten spots her and watches for correct form. "This program works," Madeiros said.
Wesley Hendriksen, shown here lifting 295 lbs., and his wife Tamara are both nurses who are dedicated to the program Jeff Garten provides at The Strength Farm. Garten on far left and Bryan Gallagher spotting on the right.
Jeff Garten with a 9 a.m. class. The Strength Farm does not allow more than ten clients in on class at a time. Clients cheer and "high-five" each other as they achieve goals personalized for their ability and progress.
Bryan Gallagher lifts 245 lbs. with assistance from his trainer, Jeff Garten, owner of The Strength Farm. "The lift has to be done correctly. If it’s sloppy, we lower the weight. We don’t just add weight - that’s called ego lifting,” Garten says.
Kayla Powell stretches and works the range of motion in her hips as part of a warm-down routine at The Strength Farm. Powell said she can see the results of the program and balanced nutrition.
