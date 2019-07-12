YOUTH WRESTLING: After 10 weeks of training, Goldmine wrestlers gear up for elite camps

For the past 10 weeks, nearly 20 youth wrestlers have been working tirelessly on their craft, improving their endurance and honing their technique on the mat.

Now, those young athletes are going to take it up a notch.

Eighteen grapplers from Goldmine Wrestling Club are headed to one of several upcoming JROB Wrestling Camps, which will push their limits and further develop their ability on the mat.

“(JROB Intensive Wrestling Camp) is going on its 42nd year and is regarded as the toughest wrestling camp in the country,” said Goldmine Wrestling Club co-head coach and program director Tony Guerra.

JROB Camps offer several west coast options, which include a 5-day technique camp at Chico State starting Sunday, followed by a competition camp at the same location July 19-23, and a 14-day intensive camp at Western Oregon University July 28 through Aug. 10.

While most of the Goldmine wrestlers will be attending one or both of the camps at Chico State, two Goldmine grapplers earned the right to attend the intensive two-week camp in Oregon.

Youth wrestlers Myra Walker and Elyce Kesel will both head north at the end of the month for 14 days of intense training.

“I want to see how far I can push myself,” said Walker. “I want to prove to myself what I can do physically, and see where my breaking point is.”

Walker took up the sport a year ago and is looking forward to her senior year with the Miners wrestling team.

“I enjoy that (wrestling) is all on me,” said Walker, who raised more than $1,700 to attend the 14-day camp in Oregon.

The training and conduct expectations of the Intensive Camps are influenced by J Robinson’s experience as an Army Ranger and by the protocol of Army Ranger School, which focuses on both physical and mental development, according to jrobinsoncamps.com. The rigorous training model operates on the principle that intense challenges create significant change. The camps provide a structured, accountable environment that pushes athletes to their physical and mental limits and shows them how to overcome personal obstacles.

While the camps are expensive with the 14-day camp costing $1,649, and the 5-day camps running around $500 each, Guerra said Goldmine Wrestling Club offered scholarships to help cover the costs.

“We had some good fundraisers earlier in the year which allowed Goldmine Wrestling to provide some financial assistance,” said Guerra. “The only commitment was they had to take part in a 10-week training course, 3-4 days a week, which consisted of a number or physical requirements, running on Sunday mornings, participating in a mentorship program assisting some of our younger athletes, as well as being in good standing academically.”

Guerra added that he, and the other coaches at Goldmine Wrestling Club, are extremely proud of the 18 young grapplers who dedicated their time and effort this summer.

To learn more about the Goldmine Wrestling Club visit http://goldminewrestling.club/. To learn more about the JROB Intensive Wrestling Camps visit https://jrobinsoncamps.com/.

