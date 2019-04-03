YOUTH SWIMMING: Northern Sierra swimmers make a splash at short course championships

Northern Sierra's age group (14 and under) swimmers recently wrapped up a successful short course championship season, beginning with Sierra Nevada Championships and closing with the South West Age Group Regionals Meet.

"The swimmers continue to make steps forward at all levels, and we are thrilled as a coaching staff," said Northern Sierra Coach Allie Anderson. "Many of them raced both 3-day meets, swimming multiple events morning and evening, and braving freezing rain and lightning delays. Their discipline, hard work, and racing ability shines through, and we are extremely proud."

Northern Sierra took 29 qualified swimmers to the Sierra Nevada Championships March 14-17 in Folsom, where they competed with the best swimmers from 25 teams in Northern California and western Nevada. Northern Sierra produced meet champions in five events, and 19 other swimmers who made the exciting top-10 final swim off in the evening session.

Meet Champions were Belle Burnett in the 9-10 girls 200 free (2:23.03) and 500 free (6:24.18); Tyler Nattrass in the 13-14 boys 200 backstroke (2:00.36) and 500 free (4:55.53), and Elle Larsen in the 13-14 girls 400 individual medley (4:43.44).

Top 10 finalists also included Eliza Kuhn, 7, Ky Simpton, 9, John Luisetti, 10, Lucas Pellow, 10, Jaden Sharp, 11, Chloe Hughes, 12, Mia Axelman, 13, Elsie Luisetti, 13, Hannah Molitor, 13, Kyle Adamson, 13, Robin Lawless, 14, Makenna Hensley, 14, Aiden McCormick, 14, Lachlan Ryan, 14 and Adam DeGruccio, 14.

Eighteen Northern Sierra swimmers then moved on to a larger regional championship, March 21-24, known as South West Age Group Regionals (SWAGR), where they competed with hundreds of swimmers from 48 teams from all over the western U.S. Northern Sierra's Axleman and Nattrass won multiple titles at Regionals, and 11 of their teammates made the top-10 final in the evening session.

Axelman's Regional titles include the 400IM (4:35.17), 200 free (1:54.56), 100 breast (1:07.53), 200 IM (2:09.82), and 100 free (53.15). Nattrass' titles were in the 100 back (54.33), 200 free (1:44.45), 100 free (49.17) and 200 back (2:01.19).

Other Northern Sierra top 10 Regional finalists were Simpton, Belle Burnett, John Luisetti, Sharp, Jada Moore, Aubrey Nattrass, Larsen, Adamson, Hughes, Lawless, Ryan, McCormick, 14, DeGruccio and Hensley.

Over the course of the championship season, Northern Sierra swimmers continued to rewrite the local record books, breaking a total of 12 team records when the water settled, some of which had stood for over 20 years.

Axelman set records in the 200 breast (2:28.95), 400 IM (4:35.17), 200 free (1:54.56), 100 breast (1:07.53) and 500 free (5:11.39).

Tyler Nattrass set new standards in the 200 back (2:00.36), 100 back (54.33), 50 free (22.76), 200 fly (2:03.74), 200 free (1:44.45) and 500 free (4:49.76).

McCormick, 13-14 boys, set the record in the 200 breast (2:26.58).

