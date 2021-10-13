Youth sports: Junior Miners shine at cheer competition

The Nevada Union Junior Miners 8U cheer team took first place in the Halftime Division at the 2021 SYF Cheer Qualifier Competition on Sunday at William Jessup University in Rocklin.

The Nevada Union Junior Miners Cheerleaders had a strong showing at the 2021 SYF Cheer Qualifier Competition on Sunday at William Jessup University in Rocklin.

The 8U Junior Miners cheer team took first place in the Halftime Division, outscoring six other teams for the win.

The competition team included 13 girls ages 5 to 8 years old, including Sophie Carman, Elena Darlington, Malina Evans, Marin Green, Loretta Kahler, Dalila Loza, Elizabeth Mohr, Payton Rurup, Mia Shoopman, Maylani Sodini, McKenzie Stanley, Amaya Wright, and Olivia Rogers, who helped coach the team and supported from the sidelines due to a broken leg.

After a minor setback the morning of competition, these girls were able to adjust their stunts and routine before hitting the floor to come out with a first-place win, ending their competition season on a high note.

The Nevada Union Junior Miners 10U cheer team placed fifth in their division at the 2021 SYF Cheer Qualifier Competition.

The 10U cheer team faced stiff competition in their Level One Large Group category. Teammates Ginger Aguilar, Hope Beavers, Evie Campbell, Aurora Cook, Dalylah DeArman, Brooklyn Domantay, Kylie Hiatt, Selena Loza, Blake Muhlbach, Molly Peterson, Aria Sanzone, Shayla Sleeth, Ryleigh Stanley, Britney Thompson, Addison Wasley and Mia Webster pulled off an amazing fifth-place finish over nine other teams in their division. They have qualified to move on to the championships in November.

The Nevada Union Junior Miners 12U cheer team won their division.

The NUJM 12U Cheer Team came out on top with a first-place win over Lindhurst and Christian Brothers. The team, consisting of Alivia Cookson, Stella Davis, Charleyann Eelkema, Zariea Ferguson, Bella Garcia, Allyson McCallum, Amanda Perry, Makena Putnam, Aaliyah Sharp, Molly Sims, Ashley Thompson and Kylie Wirtz executed a flawless routine gaining them top placement in the 12U Level One Division. They have also qualified move on to championships in November.

The Nevada Union Junior Miners 14U cheer team placed fourth in their division at the 2021 SYF Cheer Qualifier Competition.

The 14U Junior Miners squad hit the floor ready to qualify for the next level and performed a clean routine earning them a fourth-place spot at competition. Teammates Cheyanne Barker, Macey Dremann, Calee Johnson, Mariah Lang, Kyleigh Muhlbach, Aneela Ruiz, Emma Smith and Madysin Williams were on point and hit all the required stunts and skills to secure their spot in championships in November.

In all, there were more than 35 teams represented in four different age groups at the competition.

The SYF Cheer Championships will take place Nov. 20 and will include top teams from the SYF North and South Divisions.

Source: Sarah Hooper, Nevada Union Junior Miners Board president