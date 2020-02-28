YOUTH SKIING: Russell siblings claim Far West championships

The Russell kids have done it again.

Siblings Kaya and Jonah Russell showcased their skill at Northstar last weekend and both earned Far West Freestyle Moguls Division Championships in their respective U15 divisions. It’s the third straight year in which Kaya, 13, and Jonah, 14, have claimed the top spot in in their respective Far West Divisions at the same time.

Moguls is a form of freestyle skiing in which competitors descend a slope covered in mounds of snow, making two jumps during the descent. They are judged on several aspects of the run, including speed, technical ability and jumps.

“It’s really fun to learn new things about it, and new skills.” said Kaya during an interview in January. She said the key to her success has been, “having a really positive attitude about it.”

