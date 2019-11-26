YOUTH GYMNASTICS: Local gymnasts shine at state championships

The young competitors from Gold Country Gymnastics wrapped up the season with stellar showings at the State Championships.

Competing at the Level 3 NorCal Gymnastics State Championships in Walnut Creek, Gold Country’s Kaylee Madison, 11, claimed first place on the vault with a score of 9.35. She finished third all-around with a final score of 37, her highest of the season. Madison was also second on the beam (9.55), third on the bars (9.15) and fourth in the floor exercise (8.95).

Ashlyn Edwards, 9, was also strong in Level 3 and earned a fourth place finish all-around with a season high score of 36.65. She was second on the bars (9.45), second in the floor exercise (9.175) and third on the beam (9.325) in her age group.

Gianna Marsico, 9, rounded out the Level 3 gymnasts from Gold Country with a personal season high all-around score of 35.7. She was fifth on the bars (9.3) and also fared well on the vault (8.85) and beam (9.1)

Respresenting Gold Country Gymnastics at the Level 4 NorCal State Championships in Visalia was Antara Cole, and Dani Schwartz.

Cole, 11, finished in fifth place all around with a score of 36.525, a season high for her. She fourth in the floor exercise (9.375), fifth on the vault (9.05) and fifth on the beam (9.25) in her age group.

Schwartz, 9, closed the year out with her highest all-around performance of the season (35.10)she was sixth on the bars (9.3) and also fared well on the vault (8.8) and floor exercise (8.95).

