YOUTH GYMNASTICS: Gold Country teams impress at River City Classic

The Gold Country Gymnastics compulsory teams shined at the River City Classic, earning third place finishes in both the Level 3 and Level 4 competitions.

Level 4 (younger age group)

Dani Schwartz placed third all around with a score of 33.825. She impressed on the bars, taking first place with a 9.15. She was also fifth on the beam (8.525).

Competing in the same division, Kinley Bennett was fifth all-around with a score 34.0. Highlighting her day was a second place finish on the beam (9.2) and a third place finish in the floor exercise (8.65).

Emily Whitman also competed in Level 4 (younger age group) and fared well on the beam (8.3) and in the floor exercise (8.1).

Level 4 (middle age group)

Antara Cole placed eighth all-around (33.825) with strong scores on the bars (8.775), the beam and the floor exercise (8.55).

Level 4 (older age group)

Temple Scott earned eighth place on the bars (8.4) and also had a strong showing in the floor exercise (8.3).

Caitlyn Cochran was seventh on the vault (8.15).

Level 3 (older age group)

Kaylee Madison finished in second place all around (35.675) after an impressive showing in multiple events. Madison was first on the beam (9.1), second in floor exercise (8.95) and second on the bars (8.825).

Level 3 (middle age group)

Ashlyn Edwards was seventh all around (34.25). Highlighting her effort was a third place finish in floor exercise (8.75) and strong showings on the vault (8.65) and beam (8.525).

Gianna Marsico finished with a 32.825 all-around score, with solid scores on vault (8.75) and beam (8.2).

