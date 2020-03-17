YOUTH GYMNASTICS: Gold Country gymnasts win state titles

The young tumblers from Gold Country Gymnastics put forth a spectacular showing in what ended up being their final competition of the season.

Competing at the NorCal Boys Gymnastics Association’s Level 4 and 5 State Championships March 6-7, the boys team from Gold Country Gymnastics earned the Level 4 team championship and multiple individual event state titles.

“They did really well,” said coach Colton Wood. “They have really taken to the part of keeping their legs tight, keeping good form and having proper technique.”

Gold Country had two gymnasts earn all-around state championships with Taliesyn Schulz claiming the state title in the Level 4 (8-year-old) division, and Ezekiel Osicka in the Level 4 (9-and-up) division.

Schulz won the all-around state championship with a score of 58.4. He took home individual event state titles in floor exercise (9.2), rings (10.3) and parallel bars (10.4). Schulz also placed third on hi-bar (9.9), fourth on vault (9.3) and sixth on pommel.

Osicka took home his division’s all-around state title with a score of 57.7. He won state championships in hi-bar (9.8) and pommel (9.9). Osicka was also second on parallel bars (9.8), second on rings (10.1), sixth in floor exercise (8.7) and seventh on vault (9.4).

Competing in the same division as Osicka was Aaron Daniel, who placed fifth all-around (55.7). He was third on the rings (9.8), sixth on pommel (9.2), seventh in floor exercise (8.7) and seventh on parallel bars (9.5).

Together, they combined to claim the Level 4 Team State Championship.

Wood said it’s their dedication that has been key to their success.

“All they want to do is go to the gym,” said Wood. “They want to be there and all they care about is doing nice stuff. They’re just go, go, go. They always want to be in the gym.”

In Level 5 (7-8 year olds), Sam Hull won a state championship in rings (10.55). He also placed second on hi-bar (9.55), second in the floor exercise (9.35) and took second all-around (57.05).

In Level 5 (11 years and up) Brandon Klassen finished seventh all-around (57.25), earning fourth on rings (10.45), fourth on parallel bars (9.7) and sixth in the floor exercise (9.45).

In the same division, Hunter Bill finished with a 50.9 all-around score. Logan Bill also competed for Gold Country and finished the season with huge improvements in his first year as a Level 5.

“These kids are amazing,” said Wood. “And, it wouldn’t have been able to happen without assistant coaches Nathan Arthur and Amador Osorio.”

The State Championships for Levels 6-10 have been cancelled, as have The Level 5 Regional Championships due to COVID-19 concerns. Level 4 naturally concludes with the State Championships.

