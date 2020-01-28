YOUTH GYMNASTICS: Gold Country gymnasts shine at Wildflower Invitational

Several young tumblers from Gold Country Gymnastics recently showcased their ability at the Wildflower Invitational in Oroville.

Shining bright at the competition was Alyssa Herbert, who competed in the XCEL Gold (older) division and took first all-around with a score of 36.675. She was first on the bars with a 9.375, second in the floor exercise with a 9.475, third on the beam with an 8.825 and scored a 9.0 on the vault. It was the second straight competition in which Herbert took first place all-around.

In the same division, Delilah Fulton finished fifth all-around with a 35.775. She was first in the floor exercise with a score of 9.55, and also fared well on the bars (9.1), the beam (8.525) and vault (8.6).

In the XCEL Platinum (all ages) division, Teran Baker impressed on the beam, placing second with a score of 9.2. She also scored an 8.775 on the bars, an 8.5 on the floor exercise and finished with a 34.95 all-around score.

In the same division, Darcy Leishman tallied a 34.625 all-around score. She had strong showings in the floor exercise (9.25), bars (8.925) and vault (8.55).

In the Optionals Level 7 division, Megan Kiser finished with a 33.675 all-around score, including an 8.85 on the vault, an 8.6 on the beam and an 8.5 in the floor exercise.

McKinley Nguyen placed second in the floor exercise with a 9.35, and received an 8.925 on the vault.

