YOUTH GYMNASTICS: Gold Country gymnasts impress at Jake Dalton Invitational

The boys teams from Gold Country Gymnastics showcased their talent at the Jake Dalton Invitational in Reno in early January and brought home some hardware for their efforts.

“These boys are doing pretty amazing,” said Gold Country Gymnastics coach Colton Wood.“It starts in practice, putting in the time and focusing on what they need to do. And, every event they sit down and visualize, by closing their eyes, what they’re going to do. Just going over their routine before they go and do it.”

Competing in the Level 4-1 Jr A age group, Taliesyn Schultz placed first all-around with a score of 57.8. Schultz placed first in five different events, including the floor exercise (9.8), the pommel (9.2), the rings (10.0), the parallel bars (9.6) and the hi-bar (10.1). He placed third on the vault (9.1).

In the Level 4-1 Jr B age group, Ezekiel Osicka finished fifth with a 56.6 all-around score. He was third on the rings (9.4), and fared well on the hi-bar (10.4), pommel (9.9), floor exercise (9.4) and vault (8.7).

Also in the Level 4-1 Jr B age group, Aaron Daniel competed well and finished with a 54.1 all-around score.

Gold Country’s Level 4 team finished in second place as a group.

In the Level 5-1 Jr. A age group, Sam Hull finished second all-around with a 54.10. He was first on the rings (10.0) and was strong on the floor exercise (9.0), pommel (9.0) and vault (9.2).

in the Level 5-1 Sr. A age group Brandon Klassen took fifth all-around with a 56.6. He was second on the vault (9.2), third on the parallel bars (9.6) and also had strong showings on the rings (9.8) and hi-bar (9.8).

Competing in the same division, Hunter Bill finished with a 53.5 all-around, scoring well on the pommel (9.8), rings (9.7) and hi-bar (9.0)

In Level 5-2 all ages, Logan Bill finished fourth on vault with an 8.3.

Gold Country’s Level 5 team took third as a squad.

in the Level 6-1 Jr B age group, Cassius Wondergem finished with a 49.8 All-Around, and scored well on the pommel (9.1).

In the Level 6-1 Jr A age group, Desi Oakes scored 51.5 all-around. His best event was the pommel (9.0).

In the same division, Nicholas Husak finished with a 49.2 all-around, and was especially strong on the pommel (9.4).

Robert Campbell finished with an 8.5 on the rings and an 8.5 on parallel bars.

In the Level 7-1 all age group, Austin Whitman placed fourth on the parallel bars (8.5) and sixth on the vault (8.4).

In the Level 10 Jr .B age group, Andrew Fairchild placed fourth on floor exercise (12.0). He was also strong on the rings (10.2), vault (10.2) and parallel bars (10.3).

Gold Country teams have several meets still left on their schedule, including events in Santa Barbara and Las Vegas, before the State Championships in March. All the above mentioned gymnasts have already qualified for the State Championships.

