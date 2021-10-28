Youth football: Junior Miners wrap season

With a team that totaled just 15 players by season’s end, the 8U Junior Miners finished the 2021 season with an overall record of three wins and five losses, and just missed out on the playoffs.

Lori Dana

The Nevada Union Junior Miner 8U football team’s season came to an abrupt end Saturday morning after a tough loss to league rival Placer.

On a cold, rainy Homecoming morning at Hooper Stadium, the Miners quickly found themselves down in an early deficit after Placer got on the board with an opening score. Recently named Sacramento Youth Football All Star linebackers Stephen Tipton and Jaxon Sullivan did all they could to contain the veteran Junior Hillmen running backs, but due to low overall team numbers and a lack of experience along the line positions, Nevada Union couldn’t pull themselves back up after a quarter of play.

The offensive line of the Miners, led by center Spencer Murray, attempted to stop the towering Placer defensive line to create running lanes for fullback Zander Burton and halfback Caleb McCallum. Also, guards Bentley Dana and Tyler Hicks along with tackles Westin Green and Brody Bringolf did their best to clear the gaps for any room for pass plays to receivers Noah Burkhart, Rheyden Scott and Kayden Mayen. Colby Stanley, Harvey Kahler and Logan Warner spent the morning helping the defense contain Placer’s outer running attack.

“This team really exceeded our overall expectations this year,” said head coach Kyle Klauer. “After not having a season last year in 2020, we returned only one player who had ever suited up for a tackle football game before, which is by far the least that we have ever had in all of the years that I have been the head coach for the 8U team. All of our players were extremely coachable, and our entire coaching staff learned a ton through the last few months. With such a young group of players we hope to return the majority of the team next season as well as our coaches in order to make a deep run in the playoffs for 2022.”

With a team that totaled just 15 players by season’s end, the 8U Junior Miners finished the 2021 season with an overall record of three wins and five losses, and just missed out on the playoffs.

Source: NUJM 8U coach Kyle Klauer. Coaches may be submit reports to Sports Editor Walter Ford at wford@theunion.com