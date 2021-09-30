Youth football: Junior Miners sweep Lindhurst

Junior Miners (10U) quarterback Uriah Painter runs the ball during a 39-0 victory over Lindhurst on Saturday.

Submitted by Sarah Hooper

The Nevada Union Junior Miners Football and Cheer teams had a lot to cheer about when they hosted the Lindhurst Junior Blazers in Sacramento Youth Football League action on Saturday.

The 8U, 10U and 14U Junior Miners all earned victories over their Junior Blazers counterparts. The 8U Junior Miners won 18-13, the 10U squad won 39-0 and the 14U team won 36-0. The 12U Junior Miners had a bye week.

Nevada Union’s Kayden Mayen breaks free during the Junior Miners (8U) victory over Lindhurst on Saturday.

Submitted by Sarah Hooper

8U: JUNIOR MINERS 18, JUNIOR BLAZERS 13

The 8U Junior Miners were able to squeak out a close win at Hooper Stadium against non-league rival Lindhurst despite only having 14 players for the course of the contest.

After getting out to a three-touchdown lead, all which came through the run game by quarterback Jaxon Sullivan, Nevada Union held off a late offensive surge by the Blazers.

Nevada Union’s Jaxon Sullivan looks for running room during the Junior Miners (8U) victory over Lindhurst.

Submitted by Lori Dana

Lindhurst pulled to within one score late, but NU held strong and stopped the Blazers on their final drive thanks to the aggressive defensive pursuit of Zander Burton, Stephen Tipton, Logan Warner, Kayden Mayen and Brody Bringolf.

The run game on the day was powered by lineman Tyler Hicks, Spencer Murray, Bentley Dana, and Westin Green, which allowed the Miners to control the clock and keep the ball away from the Blazers. Lindhurst was no match on the edges thanks to the seal blocks of Noah Burkhart, Rheyden Scott, Colby Stanley, and Harvey Kahler.

Nevada Union’s Stephen Tipton finds some running room during the Junior Miners (8U) victory over Lindhurst.

Submitted by Lori Dana

“Huge credit goes out to the 12U players who helped keep all of our guys and our girl hydrated and motivated today,” said head Coach Kyle Klauer. “Unfortunately, they didn’t have an opponent to play this afternoon but they came to support us and we definitely needed it due to the fact that we were short-handed on personnel. All of our players who suited up today had little to no breaks on this hot and muggy day, and proved to each other that they wouldn’t let each other down by never giving up and pushing through being uncomfortable until the final whistle sounded. The board, led by President Sarah Hooper, has done an amazing job this year on keeping the support of the program going after having a year off due to the pandemic.”

The Junior Miners (8U) cheerleaders perform their halftime show on Saturday at Hooper Stadium.

Submitted by Sarah Hooper

The 8U team now has a 3-1 overall record, is 2-0 in league, and looks to make a late season surge to lock up one of the four potential spots in the SYF playoffs.

10U: JUNIOR MINERS 39, JUNIOR BLAZERS 0

Nevada Union’s Ryan Schlachter makes a tackle during the Junior Miners (10U) victory over Lindhurst on Saturday.

Submitted by Sarah Hooper

The 10U Junior Miners earned their first victory of the season in blowout fashion, topping the Lindhurst Blazers at Hooper Stadium on Saturday.

The Junior Miners started on offense and scored on their very first play from scrimmage with a sweep right to Luke Conway for a 54-yard touchdown run.

The point after kick was successful by Uriah Painter, securing two points and exciting the stands.

Conway then pulled down an interception and returned it for a 40-yard pick-six, but it was called back due to a penalty.

On the next Junior Miners possession, Parker Van Matre scampered in from 35 yards out, which put the Junior Miners up 15-0 after Conway ran in the extra point.

Nevada Union’s Parker Van Matre runs the ball during the Junior Miners (10U) victory over Lindhurst on Saturday.

Submitted by Sarah Hooper

The stout NU defense shut out their opponent with great effort from Wilson, Painter, Patricio, Ryan Schlachter, Hunter Lampe, Landon Youngman, Van Matre and Conway, all of whom recorded several tackles each.

Cody Wasson was responsible for three forced fumbles. He also found himself in the right place at the right time and returned a fumble for a touchdown. Lampe added a lift to the defensive unit with an interception in the second half.

Nevada Union digs into the trenches during their contest with Lindhurst on Saturday.

Submitted by Sarah Hooper

On offense, Painter found the endzone twice, once with a short swing pass to Wasson, who very carefully secured the ball and ran it in from 32 yards out. The other came when he ran it in himself from 16 yards out.

Other offensive standouts were Dominic Gray with a couple of carries for just over 15 yards, and Anthony Lang with a touchdown reception that was called back due to a penalty.

The Junior Miners (10U) cheerleaders perform their halftime show at Hooper Stadium.

Submitted by Sarah Hooper

“The fans were great, and the parents and cheerleaders were wonderful,” said coach Joe Hart. “I really enjoyed the excitement our team was able to experience. We are really seeing our team come together and beginning to gel. Our hope is that this continues to roll into our next week’s competition against Ponderosa.”

With the win, the 10U Junior Miners move to 1-3 on the season.

14U: JUNIOR MINERS 36, JUNIOR BLAZERS 0

Nevada Union’s Brandon McCallum breaks free during the Junior Miners (14U) victory over Lindhurst.

Submitted by Sarah Hooper

The Junior Miners scored early and often Saturday as they cruised by the visiting Blazers.

Nevada Union quarterback Brandon McCallum set the tone for his team by returning the opening kickoff to the Junior Blazer’s 20-yard line. On the first play from scrimmage, Colton Wasson and Anakin Steen made outstanding blocks and Nathaniel “Ziggy” Pritchett ran untouched for a 20-yard touchdown.

The Miners added another score when McCallum threw a 30-yard pass to Austin Putnam for his fifth touchdown of the season.

Running back Jared Sanzone would add another score, rushing off tackle for a touchdown to give the Miners a 22-0 lead.

Aonghas Wright handled all the kicking duties for the Junior Miners, converting on several extra point attempts and kicking the ball deep on kickoffs.

Nevada Union’s Aonghas Wright converting on several extra point attempts during the Junior Miners (14U) victory over Lindhurst Saturday.

Submitted by Sarah Hooper

McCallum threw his second touchdown pass of the day to Colton Wasson, who hauled in the pass, broke a tackle and ran 6-yards to the endzone. Wright made the 2-point conversion kick, increasing the score 30-0.

Tristan Rohde added a 5-yard touchdown run to put the Miners up 36-0 and put the game into a mercy-rule scrimmage.

Nevada Union’s defense even got in on the scoring Saturday as Rohde tackled a Blazers ball carrier in the endzone for a safety.

McCallum had a big day on defense as well, notching several sacks and forced fumbles. Defensive end Aiden Smith tallied a sack and a forced fumble in the win. Connor Pack, Ryan Pack, Rohde and Putnam all notched sacks and tackles for a loss as well.

The Junior Miners (14U) powered past Lindhurst, 36-0, at Hooper Stadium on Saturday.

Submitted by Sarah Hooper.

NU’s Zander Oakes, Robert Dipietro, Zade White, Jack DeArman, and Zamien Ferguson all played well on defense during scrimmage time. Offensively during scrimmage time, Rohde added another 44 yards rushing, Rhyder Eelkema had an excellent 20-yard run, Ferguson reached the endzone and Sanzone did as well.

The Junior Miners (14U) cheerleaders perform their halftime show at Hooper Stadium.

Submitted by Sarah Hooper

The Nevada Union Junior Miners will travel to Ponderosa High School, in Shingle Springs, to take on the Ponderosa Junior Bruins on Saturday. The 8U plays at 9 a.m., 10U at 11 a.m., 12U at 1 p.m. and 14U at 3 p.m. Visit jrminers.org for more information on the Nevada Union Junior Miners Football and Cheer organization.

Source: NUJM coaches Kyle Klauer (8U write up), Joe Hart (10U write up) and Troy Fry (14U write up). Coaches may be submit reports to Sports Editor Walter Ford at wford@theunion.com