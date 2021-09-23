Youth football: Junior Miners split bouts with Casa Roble

Nevada Union Junior Miners 12U quarterback J.C. Harris scores one of his five touchdowns (four rushing, one passing) of the day. The 12U Miners cruised past Casa Roble, 39-0, Saturday.

Submitted to The Union

The Nevada Union Junior Miners Football and Cheer teams traveled on Saturday to Casa Roble High School in Orangevale to play the Casa Roble Junior Rams in Sacramento Youth Football League action.

The 8U and 12U Junior Miners teams defeated the Junior Rams and improved to 2-0 in the Foothill Valley Conference. The 8U Junior Miners won, 21-13. The 12U team won 39-0. The 10U squad lost a close game 14-6, and the 14U Junior Miners also lost.

8U: JUNIOR MINERS 21, JUNIOR RAMS 13

The 8U Junior Miners completed a comeback for the ages against rival the Casa Roble Rams.

After the first two Casa Roble drives of the game, the Miners quickly found themselves down 13-0, but through relentless pursuit on defense and a fundamentally sound scheme on offense, the Miners fought back to win a nail biter that included a defensive stand as time expired.

The Nevada Union Junior Miners 8U team came back from a 13-0 deficit to beat the Junior Rams, 21-13, Saturday.

Submitted to The Union

Zander Burton led the Junior Miners defense by stuffing the Rams ball carriers off the edge to prevent long sweeps, which were aided by Caleb McCallum and Jaxon Sullivan at the linebacker positions sealing the interior gaps. Cornerback Kayden Mayen also guarded the Casa Roble leading receiver all day, which completely shut down the air attack for the Junior Rams.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Miners got things started by tough running by fullback Stephen Tipton, who got on the board first with a touchdown through the heart of the Rams defense at the end of the first quarter. After another stand on defense, the Junior Miners then took the ball right down the middle of the field and added another score by McCallum and two-point conversion catch by Sullivan to take a 14-13 lead at halftime.

The Rams were never able to get on the board again in the second half, and one last fourth quarter touchdown run by McCallum pushed the Miners’ lead to eight points. Casa Roble was never able to complete their final drive, and the Miners walked off with the road victory in the end.

10U: JUNIOR RAMS 14, JUNIOR MINERS 6

In the 10U matchup, the Junior Miners battled Casa Roble closely all game, but came up just short against their conference foe.

“Our defense was ready. We had the right players in the right position. We prepared, and had a solid game plan to compete with the competitiveness Casa was bringing to the table,” said Junior Miners coach Joe Hart.

Casa Roble jumped out to an 8-0 edge in the first half, and was able to hold off the Junior Miners down the stretch.

Uriah Painter led the Junior Miners defense at middle backer, notching four solo tackles and five assists. Braylen Link shined at defensive end, tallying four solos, including two tackles for loss and a caused fumble. Ryland Flynn, Aiden Maier, Cody Wasson, Ryan Schlacter and Carter Ehlers all racked up solo tackles for the Miners.

It took until the fourth quarter for the Junior Miners to put points on the board with a quarterback keeper by Painter, who burst into the end zone from 7 yards out.

“We had opportunities, quite a few scoring situations — red zone three times scoring once — and simply missed them. We were in the game ’til the end and I believe our squad is gaining confidence. We are looking forward to our next competition next week at home,” said Hart.

12U: JUNIOR MINERS 39, JUNIOR RAMS 0

The 12U Nevada Union Jr. Miners took the field fresh off their first win of the season and continued rolling.

The Junior Miners started out with a strong, defensive stand to open the game, which left them with a short field for their first offensive series. J.C. Harris found the end zone on the first offensive play. The Junior Miners never looked back from there and continued to be dominant on both sides of the ball.

Harris found the end zone five times on the day, four of which came on the ground and the fifth coming through the air when he connected with Greg Smith for a 35-yard score.

The defense was led by Owen Hooper and Jacob Moroyoqui. Moroyoqui had a great defensive series, notching a sack followed by a blocked punt.

The Junior Miners caused four turnovers, including three interceptions, one each by Harris, Leeland Huntington, and Ayden King. King was able to find the end zone on the fourth turnover of the game with an onside kick recovery, which he returned 43 yards for a touchdown.

It was a complete team effort for the Junior Miners, who out performed the Junior Rams in total offensive yards by a margin of 239-45. With the win, the Junior Miners improve to 2-0 in conference play.

14U: JUNIOR RAMS TOP JUNIOR MINERS

Nathaniel “Ziggy” Pritchett returned a kickoff for a touchdown, and Aonghas Wright kicked a two-point conversion to highlight the 14U Junior Miners’ effort on Saturday.

Caleb Souza was named the Offensive Linemen of the Week. Tristan Rohde was named the Defensive Linemen of the Week. Austin Putnam and Lucas Liller received the “Hit of the Week” honors.

The Nevada Union Junior Miners will host the Lindhurst Junior Blazers at Nevada Union High School on Saturday. The 8U team plays at 10 a.m., 10U at noon and 14U at 2 p.m. There is No 12U game this week. The next challenge for the Jr. Miners 12U team is against Ponderosa Junior Bruins on Oct. 2. Visit jrminers.org for more information on the Nevada Union Junior Miners Football and Cheer organization.

Source: NUJM coaches Kyle Klauer (8U write up), Sarah Hooper (10U write up), Troy Fry (10U, 14U write up). Coaches may be submit reports to Sports Editor Walter Ford at wford@theunion.com