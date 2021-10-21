Youth football: Junior Miners drop hard fought bout with Roseville

Junior Miners fullback Zander Burton (40) hammered the middle of the Tigers defense and scored his first touchdown of the year early in the second half.

Lori Dana

The Nevada Union Junior Miners 8U team fought hard but ultimately lost to the Roseville Junior Tigers, 33-20, Saturday morning at Tiger Stadium.

The game got off to a shaky start for the Junior Miners, who allowed the Junior Tigers to score on their opening play and then recover the ensuing onside kick.

Nevada Union respond well, and put up 20 points on the undefeated Roseville team.

The offensive line for the Miners spent the day churning up hard yards by good fundamental drive blocking from Tyler Hicks, Bentley Dana, Brody Bringolf, Westin Green, and Spencer Murray.

On the defensive side of the ball the Junior Miners were able to slow the outside run game of Roseville through edge pressure brought on by linebackers Jaxon Sullivan and Stephen Tipton. Safety Caleb McCallum was able to chase down long runs by the Tigers through his good pursuit downfield.

McCallum also scored a pair of touchdowns on the day and completed a two-point throw that was caught by Sullivan.

Junior Miners running back Caleb McCallum scored a pair of touchdowns on the day.

Harvey Kahler, Rheyden Scott, Kayden Mayen and Noah Burkhart also helped out the miner defense on a day where Nevada Union only had 13 players in total.

The next game for the Miners is the league home finale against their rival the Placer Jr. Hillmen on Saturday. The 8U Junior Miners are currently in a three-way tie for the last spot in the SYF playoff bracket. The Miners need a win against Placer on Saturday to edge out the Ponderosa Jr. Bruins for the 4 seed in the playoffs and rematch the Roseville Junior Tigers in the first round.

Source: NUJM 8U coach Kyle Klauer. Coaches may be submit reports to Sports Editor Walter Ford at wford@theunion.com