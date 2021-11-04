Youth football: Junior Miners (10U) close season with win over rival

Several Nevada Union Junior Miners (10U) get in on a tackle during a 16-0 win over Placer in the season finale for both teams.

Sarah Hooper

The Nevada Union Junior Miners 10U team closed out a challenging year at home against their rival, the Placer Junior Hillmen.

This game in particular was much anticipated and very emotional for the Junior Miners, being that it was their last home game of the year as well as their homecoming game.

Both NU and Placer were playing for pride, as each team was looking for their first league victory to finish the season on a high note.

The similarities between the two ball clubs were evident. Both teams are part of the Foothill Valley League, and posted the same record at 1-6 coming into the game. Both teams secured one win a piece this season against the same ball club in the Lindhurst Junior Blazers. Both teams also posted nearly the same offensive and defensive output throughout the season.

From season’s start, assistant coach Steve Moore had begun mentally preparing the 10U squad to face Placer. Moore would ask the team who they thought put in the best effort for that day, and which team had the better practice: NU or Placer. The young athletes caught on quickly, and with great enthusiasm assured the coaches that the Junior Miners were better prepared.

Without playoff implications, it was amazing to see their spirit heading into the last game of the season, said coach Joe Hart.

Assistant coach Ty Conway noted, “The energy at practice going into the Placer game was something special. Something we had been preaching about all season had come together, and the boys just knew they weren’t going to go out without a win. They were not going to be denied a victory against Placer and rallied around each other, selflessly. Sometimes it takes time to get kids to buy into what football is all about, especially with so many new players, but eventually it becomes infectious and that’s when teams are born.”

After the Junior Miners last pre-game team break, led by assistant coach J.T. Conway, the Junior Miners took the field to kickoff to the Junior Hillmen.

“It was so refreshing to have J.T. out here coaching,” said Hart. “The kids really looked up to him and he knew how to get each one of them pumped up before the game. They looked forward to it.”

Conway is a Junior Miner alumnus who was part of a team responsible for bringing the last NUJM Championship home to the program in 2016. He is currently a freshman at UC Davis and has joined their football program while red-shirting this season.

‘WE ALL HAD A FUN YEAR’

Placer received the opening kickoff and fumbled the wet football due to the rain. The Junior Miners recovered the ball and began their first drive to the red zone. Placer stopped the offensive push by NU and forced a punt, trusting in their defense to stay strong and hold their ground.

“Our defense played solid,” said Hart. “It was refreshing to see our hats fly to the ball and swarm the Placer ball carriers. It reminded me of the NU teams from the past. Their aggression was amazing to watch.”

The Junior Miner defense was led by Traven Huntington, with 11 total tackles, five tackles for a loss, a sack and three forced fumbles.

“We changed our defense scheme and alignment this week,” said Hart. “Moving Huntington to the inside backer next to Uriah Painter worked out great. He had been playing most of the season on scout defense at middle backer, and really developed quickly and learned to track the ball well. It paid off for him.”

Painter logged nine total tackles, with six tackles for a loss and a quarterback sack.

“Uriah really was the mainstay on our defensive unit,” said Hart. “Always reliable and consistent.”

Schlacter, Ehlers, Graham, Grossman, Link, Hoppis, Conway, Van Matre, Smith, Youngman, Wasson and Flynn all contributed to NU’s defensive lock down that held the Junior Hillmen to just 20 yards in the first half and closed the game with a shutout.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Junior Miners scored in the second quarter with a QB keeper up the middle by Painter. The Junior Miners added two more points with a Painter kick through the uprights for the PAT.

“Our offensive output was awesome today,” said Hart. “It was rainy, we held on to the ball well and we were able to spread the ball around to a handful of backs.”

Painter closed the day out with 10 carries for 80 yards and two scores. Lampe added eight carries for 41 yards with Wasson toting the ball seven times for 37. Van Matre, Conway, Lang and Flynn all added positive yards to the NU ground game, totaling 191 yards for the day.

At the end of the contest the Miners secured the victory, 16-0.

“We all had a fun year. We worked hard and learned a lot from each other,” said Hart. “We have some special talent coming up through the Junior Miner program, and I cannot wait to see each one of these young men continue to come back to the sport year after year and grow, both in respect to their football skill but just as important, as young men in our community. I am grateful to the parents and their sacrifice, the coaches who each gave so much this year and to the young men who believed in us coaches, who believed in themselves and who believed in each other.”

