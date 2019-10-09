YOUTH FOOTBALL: Jr. Miners power past Jr. Bruins

The Nevada Union Jr. Miners 10U team claimed its first victory of the season, beating Bear River, 36-0, Saturday at Hooper Stadium.

The Jr. Miners returned the game’s opening kickoff for a touchdown as Jason Horne worked his way downfield, utilizing solid blocks by Owen Hooper, Tyler Mohr, Blake Jenkins and a host of others.

The Jr. Miners’ defense played well, holding the Jr. Bruins to minimal yards and no points. Owen Hooper led the Junior Miners with two solo tackles and four assists to go with a fumble recovery. Oscar Thomas, J.C. Harris, Kade Allen-Burr and T.J. Cook all tallied four tackles apiece.

Other defensive standouts holding the line for NU were Mohr, Chloe Baer, Aiden King, Jenkins, Colton Ehlers, Jacob Moroyoqui, Connie Brown, Brendon Avila and Brody Galaz.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Miners had success both running and passing the ball.

Horne led the way on the ground with six carries, 108 yards and two scores. Hooper added 27 yards, a touchdown and an extra point conversion. The help on the ground didn’t stop there as Jenkins handled the ball four times for 43 yards, a touchdown and an extra point. Tyden Shupe added a 3-yard scamper as well.

Harris complimented the powerful running game with an accurate arm. He completed 7-of-12 passes for a score and a pair of two-point conversions. Harris racked up 55 yards through the air with the help from Mohr, King and Jenkins.

The offensive line was on another level this game, giving Harris ample time to pass the ball. Kiser, Campbell, Avila, Moroyoqui, King, and Cook led the way in the trenches. There was plenty of support from Connor Brown, Oscar Thomas and Galaz coming off the sidelines to carry the Jr. Miners to a victory.

“I am very pleased to see everyone on the team play and Give their best,” said coach Joe Hart. “We all had fun — contagious fun — and I look forward for this team to continue their winning ways through out the remainder of the season.”

8U: Jr. Miners 27, Jr. Bruins 12

The 8U Jr. Miners beat their Jr. Bruins counterparts, 27-12, thanks to stout play on both sides of the ball.

Leading the way for NU was third year veteran players Braylen Link, Cody Wasson, and Talon Smith.

The Jr. Miners overcame an early six-point deficit, scoring 27 unanswered points to beat their cross county rival and earn their first home victory of the season

“Credit goes out to our veteran guys for pulling this one out,” said head coach Kyle Klauer. “After that touchdown that Bear River ran on us on the first offensive play of the game followed up with the onside kick they recovered on us, we had dug ourselves into a pretty big hole. Our veterans, though, stepped it up on defense after that and we were able to use our conditioning and mental toughness to keep it together and ride out the first half before taking control back in the second half. Braylen Link is such a stud. He shows up every day and does whatever we need if him no questions asked. He’s easily one of the best centers, if not the best center, in the entire 8 and under division.”

On offense, NU’s Cody Wasson recorded his first ever touchdown, as did Smith on the defensive side of the ball via a fumble and 60 yard touchdown return. Julian Cortez picked up two scores on the day running the ball, while tight end Kevin Mohr caught a two-point conversion pass thrown by quarterback Anthony Lang to ice the game late.

Lang had plenty of time to command the offense thanks to stout blocking and offensive line play by Uriah Painter, Kealon Schrom, Connor Hall, Ryland Flynn and Ryan Schlachter.

Up next for the Jr. Miners is the Casa Roble Jr. Rams on Saturday in Orangevale. This is the first of three remaining league matchups that will round out the playoff seeding for the Sacramento Youth Football’s Division 5 bracket.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.