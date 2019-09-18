YOUTH FOOTBALL: Jr. Miners (14U) overwhelm Jr. Spartans

The Nevada Union 14U Jr. Miners improved to 2-0 on the season with a 45-6 rout of the East Nicolaus Jr. Spartans Saturday.

Leading the way was dual-threat quarterback Nolan Chappell who made plays with his arm and his legs.

Chappell put the Jr. Miners on the board first when he threw a strike to receiver Ben Locatelli for a touchdown.

Nevada Union’s defense added to the lead when Alex Ruiz intercepted the ball and took it back for a touchdown. Heavy pressure from Cole McCracken and Rick Kiser forced the errant throw by East Nicolaus’ quarterback.

Chappell and McCracken added long rushing touchdowns. McCracken finished the day with two touchdowns and several long runs. Chappell also tossed a second touchdown, finding Locatelli on a long scoring play.

Also making their presence known for the Jr. Miners was safety Max Aguilera, who shined on defense. And, Nevada Union’s Bodie Eelkema hit 4-of-5 extra point attempts.

“We played a good game and we definitely enjoyed the win,” said head coach Jeff Smith in an email. “Although we scored 45 points and only allowed six, there’s still a lot of room for improvement and after getting together with the team to watch game film they are able to understand that the score doesn’t always reflect how we played. We have something special here and these boys are really coming together creating a sense of brotherhood as well as team unity. We’re definitely getting better week by week. All of us coaches, and parents as well, know how good this team can be, but we still have a lot of work to do.”

Next up for the Jr. Miners (2-0) is a home game against Liberty Ranch Saturday.

8U: JR. SPARTANS 6,

JR. MINERS 0

The 8U Jr. Miners came up just short after a hard-fought defensive battle against East Nicolaus Saturday.

The Jr. Miners got solid defensive play from linebackers Uriah Painter, Julian Cortez and Cody Wasson, cornerbacks Anthony Lang and Ryan Schlachter, and defensive linemen Talon Smith and Conner Hall. Caleb McMallum recovered a fumble in the game. As a team, NU forced three turnovers.

Offensively, the Jr. Miners started strong with big runs by Cortez and Painter but came up short of the end zone. Dominic Graham contributed as well with a couple long runs. Strong showings on the offensive line came from Braylen Link and Ryland Flynn. And, Kealan Schrom did a good job shutting down the outside blitz.

