YOUTH FOOTBALL: Jr. Bruins, Jr. Miners gear up for Shrine Bowl

Due to their ability on the gridiron and their penchant for helping others, several members of the Bear River Jr. Bruins and Nevada Union Jr. Miners football and cheer programs got an extra week of football.

Three Jr. Bruins players, four Jr. Miners players and six Jr. Miners cheerleaders will all be taking part in this weekend’s Youth Shrine Bowl which benefits Shriners Hospitals for Children.

“It’s pretty cool to raise money for someone who really needs it,” said Dustin Philphott, who played quarterback on the Jr. Bruins 14U team and will be representing the Bear River program at the Shrine Bowl. “You get to give back to the community and help someone maybe get a limb and be able to run around.”

Each Shrine Bowl particpant was not only a standout on the field, but also raised more than $700 to be donated to Shriners Hospitals for Children.

“I like it because it goes toward a good cause, and it’s also a way to extend the time you get to play football,” said Blake Simning, a safety for the Jr. Bruins 14U team and Shrine Bowl selection.

Simning and Philphott will be joined by teammate Caleb Watkins as well.

“It feels good to give all that money to the hospital,” Watkins said.

Representing the Nevada Union 14U Jr. Miners at the Shrine Bowl will be Ricky Kiser (football), Nolan Chappell (football), Armando Rodriguez (football), Cole McCracken (football), Allison Perry (cheer), Alyssa O’Leary (cheer), Ava Valenti (cheer), Brooklyn Osborn (cheer), Cadence McAnelly (cheer) and Amy Sandoval (cheer).

The Shrine Bowl, as well as several Sacramento Youth Football All Star games, will take place Sunday at Sacramento State’s Hornet Stadium.

Jr. Bruins football players and cheerleaders who are also getting an extra week of football and will be competing in the SYF All-Star Games are: Baylor Kelley (12U football), Luke Jeffers (12U football), Madison Franklin (12U cheer), Makayla Magnussen (12U cheer), Addalyn Barks (12U cheer), Avelina Watkins (12U cheer), Isabella Devely (12U cheer), Morgan Block (10U football), Brycen Hickman (8U football), Lillian Rutherford (8U cheer), Leana Rutherford (8U cheer) and Shelby Jeffers (8U cheer).

The NUJM players and cheerleaders participating in the All-Star Games are: Colton Danos (12U football), Kacie Stuessy (12U cheer), Mariah Lang (12U cheer), Araya Pennington (12U cheer), Cheyanne Barker (12U cheer), Nicola Locatelli (12U cheer), Alexis Smith (12U cheer), J.C. Harris (10U football), Owen Hooper (10U football), Molly Sims (10U cheer), Amanda Perry (10U cheer), Kylie Wirtz (10U cheer), Alivia Cookson (10U cheer), Cheyenne MacMenigall (10U cheer), CharleyAnn Eelkema (10U cheer), Julian Cortez (8U football), Ryleigh Stanley (8U cheer) and Molly Peterson (8U cheer).

