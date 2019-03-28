YOUTH BASKETBALL: Nevada County Gold claims AAU tourney title

Nevada County Gold shined in their final tourney of the winter season, going 3-1 overall and claiming first place at the March Madness AAU (fifth grade) basketball tournament held at the Rocklin Hardwood Palace March 16-17.

"It was really nice to end on a high with a tourney win after 50 hours of practice in just the winter season," said Nevada County Gold coach Jeff Conklin. "To see that level of teamwork and cohesion was a thing of beauty."

The team is comprised of Gary Chicarelli, Xander Houser, Lucas Frisella, Dillon Ramirez, Jack Randell, Davin Plunkett, Dillon Conklin and Rudy Perez. They are coached by Conklin and Dan Frisella.

To learn more about Nevada County Gold visit http://www.ncgoldbasketball.com/.

