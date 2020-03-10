YOUTH BASKETBALL: Mount St. Mary’s Eagles soar to small school title

The Mount St. Mary’s eighth grade boys basketball team earned the Nevada County Small Schools Championship with a 47-44 victory over Ready Springs Elementary.

The Eagles shined all season, going 11-1 in league and postseason play.

The team is comprised of (from left) coach Randy Billingsley, Jimmy Griffin, Christian McKnight, Thomas Billingsley, Ben Loveton, Jack McDaniel, Jacob Fassler, Karter Scott, Luke Billingsley, Trevor Buti, Beau MacDougal, coach Bob McDaniel, and Maleki Waters.

