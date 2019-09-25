YOUTH BASEBALL: SN Elite teams shine at weekend tourneys

It was a banner weekend for several SN Elite youth baseball teams.

The 13U SN Elite squad went to Redding, notched a 3-1 overall record and claimed the Refuse To Lose Tournament title.

SN Elite’s 11U team was also strong, earning a spot in the gold bracket and placing second in their age division at the Refuse To Lose tourney held in Elk Grove.

At the 10U level, SN Elite dominated in its opening game of the season, winning 16-3.

To learn more about Sierra Nevada Elite Baseball and Fastpitch Academy visit snelitegv.com.