YOUTH BASEBALL: Outlaws finish strong, win tourney title

The Nevada County Outlaws wrapped up their All World travel baseball season in impressive fashion.

The local 13U baseball team won the All World Warriors Tournament in Woodland on Sunday, going 4-1 over the weekend and avenging their only loss by knocking off the Murrieta Bulldogs, 6-2, in the championship game.

After falling to the Bulldogs, 8-7, in the opening game of the tourney, the Outlaws won the next three to set up a rematch with Murrieta in the championship game.

The Outlaws trailed early in the title game, falling behind 2-0 early on, but rallied with four runs in the bottom of the second inning and another two in the sixth to pull away and grab the tourney championship.

Earning the win from the bump was Keisen Hayden, who tossed five innings, allowed four hits and one earned run while striking out five. Hayden helped himself out at the plate as well, notching a hit, an RBI and two stolen bases.

Ryder Celenza pitched the final two innings, giving up two hits and no runs while striking out four.

Leading the Outlaws at the plate was Chase Nye with a double, a triple and three RBIs. Ryne Allen added a double and two RBIs. Ethan Tague, Brenden Pinney, Orion Collinson and Celenza all added base knocks in the win.

The tourney title was the second of the season for the Outlaws, who won the Swing For The Cure tournament championship in September.

Overall, The Outlaws finish the season with a 28-16 record and two gold bracket tourney championships.

