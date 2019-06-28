YOUTH BASEBALL: Nevada City, Bear River set to host Little League All Star tourneys

It’s that time of year once again, when the top youth baseball players in the area come together to showcase their talent and represent their local Little Leagues in the District 11 All Star tournaments.

“It’s a special time,” said Nevada City Little League President Josh Van Matre. “You’ve been selected by your coaches and peers to be one of the top 13 kids, and it’s just special. You work your butt off all year to be at the top and these kids are super deserving of this honor, and they’re going to ball out.”

The annual baseball tourneys are spread around the District, which includes Little League organizations from Auburn, Bear River, Foresthill, Grass Valley, Lincoln, Mid-Placer, Nevada City, Penn Valley, Rocklin, Sierra Foothills and Tri-City.

The 10-and-under All Star tourney is being hosted by Nevada City Little League at Pioneer Park, and starts at 10 a.m. today with a bout between Mid-Placer and Rocklin. Grass Valley and Lincoln follow at 1 p.m. Auburn and Bear River face off at 4 p.m. The nightcap features a matchup between Sierra Foothills and Tri-City. Nevada City’s first game is at 4 p.m. Sunday against the winner of the Mid-Placer/Rocklin game.

“Pioneer Park is a great park and we’re looking forward to hosting this year,” said Van Matre. “It’s a great place to watch a ball game, the field is awesome, it will be nice and cool, and we got great ball games. There will be 8-9-10 year olds who have worked the entire year for this. They’re coming up to Nevada City from all-around and they’re going to play hard. It’s a bunch of good kids who just love baseball.”

All star tourneys are double elimination. Games will be played throughout the week with the exception of the Fourth of July. The tourney championship is scheduled for July 7, with the winning team advancing to the section tourney.

Van Matre said there will be BBQ and nightly specials at the snack shack throughout the tourney.

Bear River Little League is hosting the 11-and-under tourney at its fields located at 11150 Magnolia Rd. near Lake of the Pines.

“We’re super excited to be hosting this year after a few years of not doing it,” said BRLL President Jenn Lukenbill. “There are a lot of exciting things going on, good food and good ball to watch.”

The 11U tourney gets going at 10 a.m. today with Penn Valley battling Rocklin. At 1 p.m. Lincoln and Auburn link up. Sierra Foothills and Grass Valley face off at 4 p.m., and Bear River takes on Tri-City at 7 p.m.

The 11U tourney will feature full slates of games today and Sunday as well as two games a day throughout the week. There are no games on the Fourth of July. The 11U championship game is slated for 5 p.m. next Friday.

“The years I played All Stars were the most special memories I have,” said Lukenbill. “You have this sense of accomplishment because you got chosen for this incredible honor to be able to represent your team, your league and your community. It’s an incredibly special honor and these kids will remember it for the rest of their lives.”

Lukenbill added there will be nightly food specials and other treats being offered throughout the tourney.

The 12U, or Major Division, All Star tourney is being hosted by Tri-City Little League and will be played at its fields located at 5550 3rd St., Rocklin.

The tourney started Friday with games between Auburn and Mid-Placer as well as Sierra Foothills and Lincoln. Nevada City will face the winner of the Sierra Foothills and Lincoln match at 10 a.m. today. Bear River faces Grass Valley at 1 p.m. today. A contest between Penn Valley and Rocklin follows at 4 p.m. and Tri-City will face the winner of the Auburn and Mid-Placer game in the night cap at 7 p.m. tonight.

The Junior Division All Star tourney has already wrapped up with Auburn taking the crown after topping Lincoln, 8-7, in the championship game.

For more information about the District 11 All-Star tourneys visit http://district11llb.com.

