Division:B Men
Team Win Lose Tie PCT
Division:B Men
Moonshine Lumber 4 1 0 0.8000
Nevada County Savages 4 1 0 0.8000
ABC Sharpening 2 2 0 0.5000
All Seasons Pool & Spa 2 3 0 0.4000
Lazy Dogs 0 5 0 0.0000
Division:C Men
Strength Studio 4 0 0 1.0000
The Flyin’ Doyles 4 1 0 0.8000
Hella Dudes 4 1 0 0.8000
Inglorious Batters 4 1 0 0.8000
Dirty Bakers Dozen 2 2 0 0.5000
Misfits 2 2 0 0.5000
Atta Babes 1 2 1 0.3750
Jernigans 1 3 0 0.2500
Project Heart 1 3 0 0.2500
Knight’s Paint 0 4 1 0.1000
SPD Market 0 4 0 0.0000
Division:D1 Coed
Limitless Fitness 4 0 0 1.0000
The Homers 4 0 0 1.0000
Triple M Towing 4 0 1 0.9000
I Hit That 3 1 0 0.7500
GI Junk 3 1 1 0.7000
Briarpatch 2 3 0 0.4000
Fourteen Carrots 1 3 0 0.2500
Jernigan’s 1 3 0 0.2500
Screwballs 1 4 0 0.2000
Creekside Crushers 0 4 0 0.0000
Elevation Dankees 0 4 0 0.0000
Division:D2 Coed
JMS Builders 5 0 0 1.0000
Coffee Construction 4 1 0 0.8000
Black Pearl 3 2 0 0.6000
All Seasons Pools & Spas 2 3 0 0.4000
Tripp’s Auto Body Shop 1 3 0 0.2500
SYC Ballers 0 6 0 0.0000
Division:D3 Coed
Richard Craniums 6 0 0 1.0000
MPC Drywall Inc. 4 1 1 0.7500
Kilroy’s Towing 4 2 0 0.6667
AJA Video 3 2 1 0.5833
Balls Deep 2 4 0 0.3333
“BaT-Attitude” 2 4 0 0.3333
www.theeventhelper.com 2 4 0 0.3333
Funny Farmers 0 6 0 0.0000
Division:Women
Training Zone 5 1 1 0.7857
The Ladies 5 1 1 0.7857
Steventhelper 2 5 0 0.2857
Metrolist 1 6 0 0.1429
