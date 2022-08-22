facebook tracking pixel Winners emerge at annual Ladies Championship | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Winners emerge at annual Ladies Championship

Sports Sports |

Submitted to The Union
Marlene Dresbach, right, fired a two-day, 36-hole gross score of 167 to win the Nevada County Country Club Ladies Championship for 2022. Jackie Hill, left, placed second at 167. The Ladies Club nine-hole group was led by Sandy Osterholt (100), followed by Vickie Harr (107). The annual event was played Aug. 9 and Aug. 16.
Submitted to The Union
Sports
See more

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 