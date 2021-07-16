Weekly roundup: A’s fate in Oakland to be decided in coming months

Fans at RingCentral Coliseum watch a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Texas Rangers in Oakland June 30. The A's have played at the Coliseum since 1968 and their lease expires after the 2024 season.



DENVER — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says the fate of the Athletics in Oakland will be determined in the next few months.

A’s managing partner John Fisher and president David Kavak have proposed a new ballpark in the Howard Terminal area of Oakland, and Manfred said if the stadium project is not approved, the team would move forward with either a move to Las Vegas or a wider relocation search.

The A’s have played at the Coliseum since 1968 and their lease expires after the 2024 season.

After proposing and withdrawing plans for ballparks in Fremont and San Jose, the team announced in November 2018 it had found a waterfront location for a new ballpark at Howard Terminal, close to the Jack London Square neighborhood. The stadium would cost more than $1 billion, with picturesque views toward San Francisco, the Bay Bridge and Port of Oakland.

The Oakland City Council is to consider a non-binding terms sheet on July 20.

Oosthuizen sets 36-hole Open record, stellar cast behind him

SANDWICH, England — Louis Oosthuizen set a 36-hole record at the British Open and is halfway to ending that run of near misses at the majors.

Now all he has to do is hold off a cast of major champions on the weekend at Royal St. George’s.

On a day of pleasant summer weather that took the fear out of the links off Sandwich Bay, Oosthuizen broke away from a three-way tie with a birdie-birdie-eagle run from the 12th hole. He shrugged off his first bogey of the week for a 5-under 65 and a two-stroke lead on Friday.

Former PGA champion Collin Morikawa had a 64 in the morning and was two shots behind. Another shot back was Jordan Spieth (67), going after his fourth major.

Lurking was two-time major champion Dustin Johnson, the No. 1 player in the world who shot 65 and was tied for fourth, four strokes behind Oosthuizen.

US adding McGee, Johnson after Love withdrawal

Kevin Love has withdrawn from the Olympics because of a right calf injury, forcing the U.S. basketball team to replace two players on its roster.

Veteran center JaVale McGee and Spurs guard Keldon Johnson will be added to the 12-man Olympics roster, a person with knowledge of the details said Friday.

It means the much of the U.S. roster will have little time together before its Olympic opener July 25 against France.

NFL’s Richard Sherman charged with DUI, other crimes

SEATTLE — Prosecutors in Washington state have charged former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman after police said he drunkenly crashed his SUV in a construction zone and tried to break into his in-laws’ home.

Sherman, who was released from jail Thursday, was expected to appear in court Friday for arraignment on five criminal charges: driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless endangerment of road workers, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and malicious mischief. They are all misdemeanors, punishable by up to 90 days in jail, or gross misdemeanors, punishable by up to one year.

Shohei Ohtani gets All-Star win for AL, bats, too

DENVER — A Sho-case for Shohei Ohtani became a grand stage for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., too.

Ohtani unleashed his 100 mph heat while pitching a perfect inning for the win in becoming baseball’s first two-way All-Star, Guerrero rocked Coors Field with a 468-foot home run and the American League breezed 5-2 Tuesday night for its eighth straight victory.

Near and far, the sport’s entire focus was on Ohtani from the very start in this All-Star Game.

Players on both sides climbed to the dugout rails to watch him, and the Japanese sensation went 0 for 2, grounding out twice as the AL’s leadoff man and designated hitter.

20 Slams! Djokovic wins Wimbledon to tie Federer, Nadal

WIMBLEDON, England — Novak Djokovic won his third Grand Slam title of the year and 20th of his career. That ties him with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most by a man in tennis history.

Djokovic, the No. 1 seed, beat No. 7 Matteo Berrettini of Italy 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3, in the final.

Djokovic has won Wimbledon six times, including three in a row. That adds to nine titles at the Australian Open, three at the U.S. Open and two at the French Open. He is also the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win the first three majors of a season.

Djokovic will head to the U.S. Open in August with a chance at a calendar-year Grand Slam.

— Associated Press