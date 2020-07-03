VOLLMER TOSSES 2ND NO-HITTER: A look back at this week in Nevada County sports history – 1945

With local sports on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Union has decided to look back at some of the highlights from years past. Here’s a glimpse into what The Union sports pages offered from June 28-July 5 in 1945.

DEMOLAY’S SCRAMBLE SOFTBALL STANDINGS

(Originally published June 28, 1945)

The DeMolay’s softball team broke into the win column last night and also scrambled the men’s division when they defeated the strong Grass Valley Elks, the defending champions, by a score of 9-3.

The prep players took a four run lead in the second inning, added another in t he fifth and closed out with four in the sixth for their convincing victory.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The Elks crossed the home rubber in the second, fourth and seventh, but Albert Ali scattered the six hits he gave up very effectively. Clint Hooper and Wally Trathen each gathered two hits for the winners.

VOLLMER TOSSES 2ND NO-HITTER

(Originally published June 30, 1945)

Pitching her second consecutive no hit, no run game within a week, Marian Vollmer led the Grass Valley Girls to a 7 to 0 victory over the local Bon Allures in the Nevada County Softball League.

The Speedy Grass Valley chucker has hung up a local softball record that will probably stand for all time. Vollmer has now pitched 15 consecutive innings with neither a ht or a run.

Peters, with two triples and a double, and LeDuc, with a triple and a single, were the heavy hitters for the winners.

MAJOR BOWMAN WINS DIRECTORS CUP

(Originally published July 3, 1945)

Shooting a sensational gross score of 71, or 66 net, Major William Bowman of Camp Beale and Grass Valley scored a handy first place in the final round of the Directors Cup tournament, a 54-hole medal handicap event, played at the Nevada County golf course.

Jack Harris took second place honors with a 76 gross, 68 net score, followed by C.R. Clinch with 68, 77.

The inability of Ward Sheldon to compete on the final day of the tourney due to illness complicated the closing round. Sheldon had a decided six stroke edge on the field going into the day.

ELKS SWEEP INTO FIRST PLACE

(Originally published July 5, 1945)

The Grass Valley Elks softball team swept into first place of the Nevada County Softball League last night by defeating the Grass Valley Firemen 5 to 3.

The Purple and White iced the game in the first canto when they dented the home rubber three times on a single hit and an array of three Firemen’s errors.

Stahowski, Elks chucker, pitched two hit ball for the winners, Hooper and Partington getting the only safeties. Faulkner and Strohm paced the Elks team with doubles each.

Content in this article was compiled by Debra Craig in 1995 as part The Union’s “Sports Memories” series.