Sports Reporter
Bear River Bruins
Bear River Bruins
Bear River Bruins
The Bear River Bruins girls varsity volleyball team (17-1, 3-0) had a big Pioneer Valley League (PVL) showdown on Monday night against the Sutter Huskies (18-7, 2-1). Bear River came out on top, winning 3-2. They dropped the first set 25-19 but bounced back and won the second set 25-16.
Bear River also won the third set 25-22, and the Huskies bounced back and took the fourth set 25-16. In the final set, the Bruins won in a tough match 15-13.
Eden Cha led the Bruins with 32 kills, Claire McDaniel with 17, and Mya Marsh with Seven. Cha also had 18 digs, and Taryn Cleek added 52 assists.
Nevada Union Miners
On Tuesday night, the Nevada Union Lady Miners (6-17) fell to the Del Oro Eagles (12-5) 3-0. The Miners battled but dropped set one 25-21 and the following two 25-22 and 25-20.
Shea Conners and Kyla Chambers led the Miners in kills with five apiece. Valeria Ramirez contributed 12 diggs, with Taryn Parmenter adding eight. Parmenter also had 15 assists.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
