Bear River Bruins girls’ volleyball improved to 6-0 with a road win over the Mira Loma Matadors (0-3) 3-1 on Thursday night. The Bruins won the first set 25-17 but lost the second set 25-23. Bear River went on to win the following two sets 25-13, 25-20 to take home the victory.
Sophomore Edna Cha led the way with 14 kills, two aces, and 14 Digs. Senior Mya Marsh had 12 kills and seven blocks. Junior Claire McDaniel had six kills and nine aces. Junior Taryn Cleek had 40 assists and three aces, while junior Taylor Garten added seven and nine digs.
Next, the Bruins will play in the Sutter Tournament today; their first game is at 8:00 a.m. against the Corning Cardinals (2-5).
The Nevada Union Lady Miners dropped to 1-5 after a 3-0 home loss to the Pleasant Valley Vikings (4-0). The Miners lost the first set 25-17 and the following two sets 25-11, 25-19.
The Lady Miners travel to Folsom to take on the Folsom Bulldogs (7-0) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.