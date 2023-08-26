Sports Reporter

Bear River Bruins girls’ volleyball improved to 6-0 with a road win over the Mira Loma Matadors (0-3) 3-1 on Thursday night. The Bruins won the first set 25-17 but lost the second set 25-23. Bear River went on to win the following two sets 25-13, 25-20 to take home the victory.

