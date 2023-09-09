Although nine other Gold Country Senior Softball(GCSSA) teams tried, Tuff Grass was too dominant and finished with a 30-6 record, including a mid-season 11-0 win streak. Century 21 and Penn Valley Mini Storage tied for second place 4.5 games back.
Tuff Grass Manager, James McCammon said, “Winning a championship is very rewarding, especially given the competition we faced. But even more significant is how playing makes you feel: chase down a fly ball, hit one to the gap, run the bases, all in the sunshine and fresh air and you feel like a kid again. It’s like drinking from the fountain of youth”. He added, “Because of sponsors like Tuff Grass, our league board and our community, we are privileged to play at a beautiful facility like Western Gateway Park with a great bunch of people.”