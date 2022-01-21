Tripp’s Auto Body, Volz Bros Automotive get wins this week

Tripp’s Auto Body and Volz Bros Automotive both walked away from the basketball court with wins this week in the Gold Country Senior League.

Tripp’s Auto Body on Wednesday outscored Mike Bratton State Farm with a score of 38 to 20 for the win. With no subs on either team, everyone scored on Tripp’s Auto Body. Dan Fuston led the team with 14 points and was the leading rebounder, while Ron McCormick and Charlie Dvorak scored 10 points each, and Jeff Larsen and Bob Meier added 2 points each for the winners.

Dave Claytor led Mike Bratton State Farm’s team with 9 points, and Dick Cooper led in rebounds and scored 5 points. Tim VanGeem and Steve Keeney added 3 points.

Volz Bros Automotive squeaked by with a win in a tough battle, outscoring Robinson Enterprises 22 to 19 for the win. Bill Fingerson led in rebounds and scored 7 points for Volz Bros, and Dave Flanders had a solid offensive game and scored 6 points, while Jim Hillar scored 4 points, Bob Hare added 3 points and James McCammon chipped in 2 points.

Stan Berman was the leading scorer for Robinson Enterprises with 8 points and teammate Gene Cresswell added 6 points. Rick Rangel scored 3 points and Loren Brown, who had a solid defensive game, chipped in 2 points.





Source: Kathie Mathiesen