Sports Reporter
The Western States 100-Mile Endurance Run took place this past Saturday. The endurance run is the world’s oldest 100-mile trail race.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sports Reporter
The Western States 100-Mile Endurance Run took place this past Saturday. The endurance run is the world’s oldest 100-mile trail race.
The run starts in Olympic Valley, California, near the site of the 1960 Winter Olympics, and ends 100.2 miles later in Auburn, California.
The Western States Trail climbs more than 18,000 feet and descends nearly 23,000 feet before runners reach the finish at Placer High School in Auburn.
In the miles between Olympic Valley and Auburn, runners experience the high country of Emigrant Pass and the Granite Chief Wilderness, the canyons of the California gold country. They also cross the Middle Fork of the American River and, finally, the historic reddish brown trails that led many travelers, including gold prospectors, to Auburn.
The run had more than 1,500 volunteers helping out.
In this past Saturday’s race, Great Britain’s Tom Evans crossed the finish line at 7:40 p.m. with a time of 14:40. It was the fourth fastest men’s time in the Western States. Evans placed third in 2019.
“I think for me, this year, I put all my eggs in one basket to come to Western States and have my best possible day,” Evans told wser.org. “And yeah, I still can’t believe it myself. … This is my favorite race in the world.”
On the women’s side of things, Leadville, Colorado’s Courtney Dauwalter posted a time of 15 hours, 29 minutes, and 33 seconds. Dauwalter broke the women’s record, which was held by Ellie Greenwood, with a time of 16:47. The record was held for 11 years.
“The day was so fun,” Dauwalter told wser.org. “I’m so thankful for all of the volunteers who were out on the course … and they also got the trail ready … it was absolutely beautiful out there. And it was very difficult and I’m happy to be here at the track with all of you.”
Dauwalter’s win was her second Western States win in the past five years. She won the Western States in 2018.
Live scanner feed here: