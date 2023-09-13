NASCAR Kansas Truck Auto Racing

Matt DiBenedetto (25) during practice before a NASCAR Truck Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas in 2022.

 Colin E. Braley

The final race of the Round of 10, the Kansas Lottery 200 of the Camping Truck Series, took place on Friday night; Nevada City native Matt DiBenedetto needed a big night to move into the top eight to advance for the next round of the playoffs.

DiBenedetto had a big night by finishing third and collecting 36 points, but unfortunately, it was not enough to move him into the top eight. DiBenedetto did manage to move from tenth to ninth but was eliminated from the championship race.