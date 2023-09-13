The final race of the Round of 10, the Kansas Lottery 200 of the Camping Truck Series, took place on Friday night; Nevada City native Matt DiBenedetto needed a big night to move into the top eight to advance for the next round of the playoffs.
DiBenedetto had a big night by finishing third and collecting 36 points, but unfortunately, it was not enough to move him into the top eight. DiBenedetto did manage to move from tenth to ninth but was eliminated from the championship race.
Christian Eckes won the race for his third win of the season. Taylor Gray, DiBenedetto, Corey Heim, and Zane Smith followed Eckes to round out the top five.
In a three-way battle for the lead against Corey Heim and defending Truck Series champion Zane Smith, Eckes led the final two laps to win his first race at Kansas. He took the checkered flag by an impressive 0.363 seconds margin ahead of Taylor Gray.
So far this season, DiBenedetto has raced in 19 races and has two top-five and 11 top-ten finishes. In 42 career starts in the Camping Truck Series, DiBenedetto has one win, three top-five, and 18 top-ten finishes.
The next race in the Camping Truck Series is the UNOH 200, Presented by Ohio Logistics on Thursday at 6:00 p.m.