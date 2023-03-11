The Outlaw Kart Event Series starts March 17 at Empire Mine Speedway at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Racing will begin at 6 P.M. The race is sponsored by HBE Rentals and Foster & Son Trucking. Lawson Aggregates is hosting the event.

The night of race will feature Open 500, Caged Clones, 250 Box Stocks, and Beginning Box Stocks cars.