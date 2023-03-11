The Outlaw Kart Event Series starts March 17 at Empire Mine Speedway at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Racing will begin at 6 P.M. The race is sponsored by HBE Rentals and Foster & Son Trucking. Lawson Aggregates is hosting the event.
The night of race will feature Open 500, Caged Clones, 250 Box Stocks, and Beginning Box Stocks cars.
Modesto’s 44-year-old Joey Brasil returns to attempt another shot at glory after winning the Speedway’s first Open 500 championship in 2022. Brasil won the 1994 Stockton Speedway Open Outlaw Kart Rookie of the Year and was the 2021/2022 Chowchilla Barn Burner Series Champion.
“I enjoy racing at the Empire Mine Speedway for several reasons,” Brasil said. “Number one, it’s in Nevada County. Nevada County is beautiful. Just being there among the trees, the crisp air, and the cool temperature is calming to me. Especially on race day.”
“Second, the enthusiasm from the fans is unmatched, especially for outlaw kart racing. I could hear the fans during yellow flag laps. There were more excited fans in the stands at Empire Mine Speedway than at some asphalt race tracks where I’ve raced full-sized late models. A handful of fans even went to my pit to say hello and ask questions about the karts.”
“Last, the track is unique, Brasil added. “In the 500cc open class, the karts have way more horsepower than they need. At Empire Mine Speedway, the track has low traction and tight turns. This configuration always forces the drivers to control the kart since it is very easy to overdrive the kart into the corner and overpower the track coming off the corners. I really like this type of racing. It removes the horsepower from the equation and increases the driver’s importance and the kart’s setup.”
“I could say lots more, but I’ll stop there. I only planned to run once at Empire Mine Speedway, but I’m hooked now.”
Carson City’s 10-year-old Levi Annas, the Speedway’s first Box Stocks champion and first Series Sweeper 2022, returns to run in the 250cc class. Annas has also won 14 main events at five different tracks in his career.
“I might point out that this is Nevada County’s chance to get a racetrack back, “ Patrick and Kathryn Weger said. “It may not be exactly what some people want, but it’s a good start and great for the community—a possible new foundation for the next generation of local racers. Community support is imperative for racing longevity. Our well-loved announcer Ian Mcadam will be returning as well. Ian is a big crowd-pleaser and really helps make the races more exciting.”
The Speedway is dedicated to hard, fast dirt racing and is motivated to make the event a fun experience for the entire family including quality food, drinks, and merchandise.
Tacos Los Serranos will be selling tacos on-site, and hand-dipped corn dogs, cheese on a stick, and kettle corn will be sold. There will also be basic drinks and adult beverages. In addition, new merchandise will be available, and Pastie Dime “The Lucky Track Leprechaun” will have free treats for kids.
The St. Patrick’s Day race will be the first of six Outlaw Kart Event Series races. The other races will be on April 14, April 29, May 5, June 30, and a race in August that is to be determined.
The Vintage Duels is a separate event from the Outlaw Kart Series, and will occur on the April 29 date.
Vintage Duels feature dwarf cars from yesteryear going head to head against each other in a king of the hill-style dual elimination race. The pint-sized cars pack a punch and will leave you on the edge of your seat with fierce competition where only the strongest survive.
General admission will be $18 for 13+, $15 for seniors and military, $9 for youth 6+, and all-access pit passes will be $30. The ticket booth and gates open at 4:30 p.m.
You can purchase tickets on empireminespeedway.com, and the race will be held at 11228 McCourtney Rd., Grass Valley, CA, 95949.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.