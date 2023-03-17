On Wednesday night, the Nevada Union Miners boys volleyball fell short to the Woodcreek Timberwolves 3-1 at home.
The Miners jumped out to a lead in the first set, but Woodcreek battled back to take the lead late. But Nevada Union fought back to win the set 26-24.
After winning the first set, the Miners did not win another one; Nevada Union lost the second set 25-21, the third 25-9, and the four set 25-14.
The Miners converted 35 kill shots, with 18 coming from senior Brett Cota and junior Bodey Eelkema, who had nine each. Sophomore Wyatt Fowler and senior Tate Beaudette had five apiece. Senior Seth Wilkinson and senior Will Hastings both had three kills, while junior Carter Figuly added one.
Wilkinson and Cota had three blocks, and Fowler added one of his own.
Nevada Union had four aces in the game, two from Cota and one from both Fowler and Beaudette. The Miners had 35 assists, with Beaudette leading the way with 23 and Figuly pitched in with 12.
Tonight Nevada Union travels to Loomis to take on the Del Oro Golden Eagles (15-1). The game will be at 6:00 P.M. at Del Oro High School, 3301 Taylor Rd., Loomis, CA, 95650.