The Miners Mountain Bike Team training season started with a planning meeting in October and their first training ride the first week in November.
Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stopped these dedicated riders and coaches from completing their three ride-a-week training regimens. Their tenacity paid off, with 14 high school athletes qualifying for the NICA NorCal Championship race last weekend May 6-7, at Six Sigma Winery near Clear Lake.
The Miners placed fifth overall in D-II and Nevada Union’s Dylan Finkler won the JV D-II championship race.
Miners MTB athletes qualifying for the NICA NorCal Championship Race:
Varsity Boys — Austin Gilchrist
Varsity Girls — Mya Marsh
JV Boys — Dylan Finkler, Diego Velarde, Jeremiah Delcour, Garrison Kress
JV Girls — Isabel Ryan, Allison Briney
Sophomore Boys — Erik Von Ruden, Ben Gray
Freshmen Boys — Anakin Steen, Luke McKenzie, Cyrus Charles, Gabriel Cortez, Max Herndon
Freshman Girls — Marilyn Ward
The season got off to a slow soggy start in February and March, with the first two league races, The Modesto MTB Match and Exchequer XC were canceled and rescheduled due to heavy rain.
Head coach Ty Zwick, assisted by coaches Ray Kress, Lauren Kress, and Dan Goldsmith, kept the team focused, and they finally got the first race on the last weekend in March in Monterey at Fun at the Fort.
The Granite Bay Grinder, Six Sigma Slinger, and Petaluma Round-Up followed over the next five weeks. The NorCal League has over 90 teams divided into two divisions stretching from San Louis Obispo in the south to the Oregon state line. The top 100 riders in each category are invited to the championship race.
“You just don’t see kids riding bikes much anymore,” a release from the team said. “They’re apparently not looking in the right places. These kids train together, race together, camp together, and hang out with their parents, and that’s pretty special.”