The Miners Mountain Bike Team training season started with a planning meeting in October and their first training ride the first week in November.

Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stopped these dedicated riders and coaches from completing their three ride-a-week training regimens. Their tenacity paid off, with 14 high school athletes qualifying for the NICA NorCal Championship race last weekend May 6-7, at Six Sigma Winery near Clear Lake.