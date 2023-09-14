After 59 years, 2023 will be the final National Championship Air Races to be held at the Reno-Stead Airport north of Reno, Nevada. The decision from the Reno Tahoe Airport Authority cites the region’s significant growth and other concerns. However, numerous proposals are enthusiastically underway both inside and out of the Reno Air Race Association (RARA) to ensure the World’s fastest motorsport will continue in the future.
Taking off for one last time, RARA is actively inviting the community and fans to join a send off the Air Races in style, celebrating thrills, history, pageantry, camaraderie and family at the event’s home for the past six decades.
One hundred thirty three planes comprising seven racing classes began speed qualifications on Monday as pilots prepare to challenge the defending 2022 champions around four separate pylon courses through the weekend.
The Sport Class composed of factory sponsored performance kit planes has thirty six entrants this year, with speed ranging from 250 to over 400 mph. In time trials, they will be separated into categories, namely Medallion, Bronze, Silver and Gold for competitive heat races, with the quickest set to challenge 2022 Gold Champion, Mathias Haid of Austria who thrust his Thunder Mustang racer to a 333.199 mph average lap speed victory.
The agile Formula One Class has twenty one entrants capable of speeds pushing 250 mph to challenge defending champion, Justin Meaders of Mineral Wells, TX victory of last year at 242.444 mph.
The AT-6 Class of stock World War Two trainers with nineteen contenders promises intense competition, oftentimes resulting in a photo finish at speeds approaching 250 mph. Chris Rushing of Thousand Oaks will fight hard to defend his 2022 victory of 240.213 mph.
The new class of Short Field Drag Racing aircraft (STOL) has twenty three entries set to compete in front of the grandstands.
Twelve Jet Class entries include 1960s vintage L-29, L-39 and Jet Provost trainers with Gold race speeds exceeding the 500 mph mark. Last year’s Gold race was canceled due to a fatal crash.
In the exciting and historic Unlimited Class, twenty two are entered comprised of stock and modified World War II fighters. Things will be heating up for defending 2-time champion, Joel Swager of Ione flying “Dreadnought”, a reliably fast Hawker Sea Fury that has averaged 440 mph victories over the past three years. Two veteran P-51 Mustangs, “Miss America” and “Bardahl Special” have arrived with clipped wings, modified belly scoops, and specialty built V-12 Racing Merlin engines to push Swager’s reserves leading up to Sunday’s Gold championship.
Along with racing, the Reno-Stead Airport will host premier airshows of Jim Peitz Aerosports, Philipp Steinbach GB-1 Gamebird, and U.S. Military A-10 “Warthog” Tactical Demonstration, F-18 Super Hornet Tactical Demonstration, USAF Heritage Flight and Navy Legacy Flight.
In addition, the National Aviation Heritage Invitational will present the finest examples of aircraft restorations in the country and a “flying museum” to be located on the east end of the airport ramp.
Scores of interactive displays, vendors and activities on the ground will round out the daily events.
The Reno National Championship Air Races and Show is in its 59th and final year running, and will be held Wednesday through Sunday, September 13-17 at the Reno-Stead Airport located 10 miles north of Reno, Nevada. General and reserved seating tickets can be purchased online or at the gate. For official qualifying times, race results and more information, visit www.airrace.org.