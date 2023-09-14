After 59 years, 2023 will be the final National Championship Air Races to be held at the Reno-Stead Airport north of Reno, Nevada. The decision from the Reno Tahoe Airport Authority cites the region’s significant growth and other concerns. However, numerous proposals are enthusiastically underway both inside and out of the Reno Air Race Association (RARA) to ensure the World’s fastest motorsport will continue in the future.

Taking off for one last time, RARA is actively inviting the community and fans to join a send off the Air Races in style, celebrating thrills, history, pageantry, camaraderie and family at the event’s home for the past six decades.