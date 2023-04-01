Submitted to The Union
Submitted to The Union
Behind a high-powered offensive attack and a staunch defensive effort, The Fellas carved through the competition on Saturday and claimed the first-ever NevCo Flag Football Club Championship.
“We showed up and we showed out,” said The Fellas quarterback Dustin Philpott.
Facing top-seed Team Brooke in the title game, The Fellas jumped in front early and never looked back en route to a 38-16 victory at Scotten Multiuse Field in Grass Valley.
Offensively, The Fellas were firing on all cylinders as Philpott tossed four touchdowns to three different receivers. Philpott also caught a touchdown pass and notched a sack on defense.
Jaxon Horne led The Fellas with 11 catches and a touchdown.
“It’s crazy,” Horne said of the win. “I just want to thank my mom, my dad, and thank all these boys for coming out.”
Carter Depue was also instrumental in the win as the lanky receiver rose above the defense for five catches, including two for touchdowns. In addition, Grady Kamba chipped in with five catches and a touchdown. Ty Dougherty also got in on the action, pulling down several clutch catches to keep drives alive.
“The Fellas showed out,” said Dougherty. “That’s what we do.”
Theron Foster led the defensive effort for The Fellas by nabbing two interceptions in the win.
Brooke was led by quarterback Bailey Brooke, who connected with Brandon Brooke and Jaden Strom for touchdowns.
The Fellas went 6-2 in the regular season and grabbed the No. 2 seed heading into the playoffs. The talented group knocked off No. 3 seed Limitless in the semifinal, also played Saturday, before topping Team Brooke in the championship game. Team Brooke bested No. 4 seed Goon Squad to reach the final.
For their efforts, The Fellas were presented with the Champ’s Trophy as well as the highly-coveted NevCo Flag Football Club Champ T-Shirts.
NevCo Flag Football Club is just that, a club. The club (mostly) caters to adults who love the sport of football and are desperately trying to cling to younger versions of themselves. It is organized, officiated, and governed by its members.
If you are interested in learning more about or joining NevCo Flag Football Club, contact Walter Ford or Matt Reiswig at nevcofootball@gmail.com.
Article submitted by Walter Ford, founder of NevCo Flag Football Club.
