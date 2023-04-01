Flag football The Fellas

The Fellas won the NevCo Flag Football Club Championship Saturday, beating Team Brooke 38-16. The Fellas from Left: Carter Depue, Grady Kamba, Dustin Philpott, Theron Foster, Ty Dougherty and Jaxon Horne. Not pictured: Judy Myers, Bodey Eelkema, Brett Cota, Carter Van Matre, Jake Bare and Will Hastings.

Submitted to The Union

Behind a high-powered offensive attack and a staunch defensive effort, The Fellas carved through the competition on Saturday and claimed the first-ever NevCo Flag Football Club Championship.

Article submitted by Walter Ford, founder of NevCo Flag Football Club.