Tennis camps planned for summer

A certified tennis teaching professional is planning two junior tennis camps for beginners and intermediate players this summer.

Greg Cicatelli, certified with the United States Professional Tennis Association, will hold the camps in the upper courts at Memorial Park in Grass Valley. The first camp is June 20 to 24, and the second is July 11 to 15.

The beginner camp will be from 8 to 9 a.m. each day, and the intermediate camp from 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost is $50 per player, per session.

Parents can reach Cicatelli at 530-272-1488, or text him at 530-575-0150.

Source: Greg Cicatelli