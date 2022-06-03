Tennis camps planned for summer
A certified tennis teaching professional is planning two junior tennis camps for beginners and intermediate players this summer.
Greg Cicatelli, certified with the United States Professional Tennis Association, will hold the camps in the upper courts at Memorial Park in Grass Valley. The first camp is June 20 to 24, and the second is July 11 to 15.
The beginner camp will be from 8 to 9 a.m. each day, and the intermediate camp from 9 to 10 a.m.
Cost is $50 per player, per session.
Parents can reach Cicatelli at 530-272-1488, or text him at 530-575-0150.
Source: Greg Cicatelli
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Tennis camps planned for summer
A certified tennis teaching professional is planning two junior tennis camps for beginners and intermediate players this summer.