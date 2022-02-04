Team Palisades Tahoe adds another Olympian
Special to The Union
Team Palisades Tahoe will have another skier at the Winter Olympics, following news Saturday that Alix Wilkinson was added to the roster.
Wilkinson, 21, will make her Olympic debut and replaces a quota spot previously held by Breezy Johnson, who was injured last month in a downhill training crash in Italy.
Wilkinson, who hails from Mammoth Lakes, recently scored her first World Cup points with an 18th-place finish in downhill in just her seventh World Cup start. In her final World Cup downhill before heading to China, Wilkinson finished 24th at Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.
’”I’m going to the Olympics! I am beyond excited and honored to be representing (Team USA) at the Olympics,” said Wilkinson in an Instagram post. “To have made it this far and to share this experience with my friends is truly a dream come true. Thank you to everyone who has helped me get here. This wouldn’t be possible without you.
“Sending lots of good healing vibes to (Breezy Johnson)! Her heartbreaking and unfortunate injury in Cortina made it possible for me to have a spot in Beijing. We all know you will come back stronger than ever.”
The U.S. women will have their first downhill training on Feb. 12. The downhill event will be held at 7 p.m. local time Feb. 14.
Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of The Union. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com
